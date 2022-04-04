U.S. markets close in 5 hours 19 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Label System for Kitchens and Closets (CBA-3873)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an easy and quickly visible organizational system that enables you to clearly know when you wore an outfit last or when food items will expire," said an inventor, from Moncks Corner, S.C., "so I invented the KITCHEN AND CLOSET SYSTEM. My design offers a simple and easy way to apply visual labeling aids to various articles of clothing to avoid the dreaded repeat wearing an outfit too soon or household/pantry items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
The invention provides an effective way to label clothing items as to when they were last worn. You will never be embarrassed by repeat wearing an outfit too soon! It also can be used to label pantry/household items according to expiration dates. As a result, it increases organization and convenience and it eliminates guesswork. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use and visual so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Columbia sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CBA-3873, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-label-system-for-kitchens-and-closets-cba-3873-301514894.html

SOURCE InventHelp

    Sandstorm Gold Ltd. ("Sandstorm Gold Royalties" or the "Company") (NYSE: SAND) (TSX: SSL) is pleased to report that the Company sold approximately 18,700 attributable gold equivalent ounces1 and realized preliminary revenue2 of $35.3 million during the three months ended March 31, 2022, both representing a record for the Company (17,444 attributable gold equivalent ounces and $31.0 million in revenue for the comparable period in 2021). Preliminary cost of sales, excluding depletion2 for the thre