InventHelp Inventor Develops LIFE LINE SAFETY PHONE CASE (CCT-4650)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect your phone against accidental drops," said an inventor, from Middletown, Ohio, "so I invented the LIFE LINE SAFETY PHONE CASE. My design would help to avoid unsightly scratches, dings and cracks and it would ensure that your phone is easily accessible when needed."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved case for cell phones. In doing so, it helps to prevent accidental drops and damage. It also helps to prevent the phone from being left behind, lost or stolen. As a result, it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the owners of cell phones. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4650, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-life-line-safety-phone-case-cct-4650-301604800.html

SOURCE InventHelp

