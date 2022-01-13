U.S. markets close in 5 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,720.28
    -6.07 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,422.11
    +131.79 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,094.32
    -94.07 (-0.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.19
    +8.13 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.34
    -0.30 (-0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.50
    -10.80 (-0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    -0.16 (-0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1459
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7340
    +0.0090 (+0.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3734
    +0.0029 (+0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.0920
    -0.5740 (-0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,247.30
    -252.55 (-0.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,033.99
    -9.58 (-0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.77
    +0.05 (+0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     
JOBS:

Another 230,000 Americans filed new jobless claims

Initial unemployment claims unexpectedly jumped last week.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Lift for Dropped Axle of Truck and Trailer with Super Single Tires (CCT-4545)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Flat tires never come at a convenient time," said an inventor from Manchester, Ohio, "but my worst experience as a professional truck driver was in Chicago when one of the specialty (super single) tires on the vehicle blew out. I was stranded in traffic for hours before it was repaired."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed a prototype for AXLE SAFETY STRAP to enable the axle end of a trailer/truck with a flat super single tire to be temporarily lifted. As such, it provides a means of moving the disabled truck out of traffic, preventing traffic congestion and delays. At the same time, it reduces the chances of motor vehicle accidents related to the stranded truck. Thus, it improves highway safety, especially for automotive service personnel. It is also safe, sturdy, convenient and easy to apply and use.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CCT-4545, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-lift-for-dropped-axle-of-truck-and-trailer-with-super-single-tires-cct-4545-301455661.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Boeing needs to hand off hundreds of jets in inventory, setting up a big year ahead

    Boeing will have to ramp up deliveries of the Max by at least 50% if it wants to hit its inventory targets in 2022.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • GM Stock A Buy? Why General Motors Is Stalled And Needs This Catalyst

    Is GM stock a buy? General Motors' EV strategy won't get traction until 2023. But here's what could give GM stock a near-term jump-start.

  • TuSimple Stock Can Rise 80% Because Self-Driving Tech Is a ‘Must-Have’ in Trucking

    KeyBanc analyst Todd Fowler launched coverage of the autonomous-truck start-up with a Buy rating and $50 price target.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As China Reportedly Takes Another Step In Returning The 737 Max To Service?

    Boeing aircraft orders are rising and the 737 Max is returning to service across the globe. Is Boeing stock a good buy now?

  • Should You Invest In Rivian in 2022?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) grabbed a lot of attention after its multibillion-dollar initial public offering (IPO) last year. Many investors saw Rivian's partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), under which it will deliver 100,000 electric delivery vans to the latter, as a key pillar of Rivian's growth story.

  • VW sales hit 10-year low in 2021, BMW races ahead

    Volkswagen Group posted its lowest sales figures in 10 years in 2021 at 8.9 million deliveries, the carmaker said on Wednesday, and it said it expected supply chain conditions to remain volatile in the first half of this year. The Volkswagen brand saw an 8.1% drop in sales to just under 4.9 million units, with the biggest fall in China at 14.8%, although battery-electric vehicle sales in the country quadrupled. "Under unusually challenging circumstances, Volkswagen reached a satisfying sales result," sales and marketing chief Klaus Zellmer said.

  • A Teenager Says He Has Hacked Tesla Vehicles

    The day is starting out a little odd for Tesla investors. A teenager calling himself a 19-year-old security specialist and hacker in his Twitter profile claims to have hacked a number of Tesla vehicles. It isn’t the first alleged hack of Tesla cars, but it might be the first solo teen to claim to have succeeded.

  • Honda Civic wins North American Car of the Year

    Honda Motor Co. nabbed another accolade for its award shelf. The automaker, which bases its North American production in Marysville, earned its seventh North American Car/Truck/Utility of the Year award for the 2022 Honda Civic. It’s the third time the Civic has won the North American Car of the Year award — more than any other car in the award’s 28 year history.

  • General Motors Wants to Get Into Used Cars. Carvana Should Look Out.

    GM introduces CarBravo, an online platform that connects used car buyers with the company as well as General Motors dealers.

  • Tesla leading auto world's 'biggest transformation since the 1950s': Wedbush's Ives

    Wedbush's Dan Ives thinks the EV space belongs to Tesla -- and everyone else is just "paying rent at this point."

  • ARK’s Cathie Wood Predicts Used-Car Bloodbath. Please.

    The investment whiz believes prices will plummet. We make the case for why that probably won't happen.

  • The hidden costs of charging an electric car at home

    One of the major appeals of electric-only driving is the ability to “refuel” at home. But in the pursuit of this, some car owners will need to have their property dug up to fit charging points. Others might have to pay a hefty price to upgrade their electricity supply to cope with the demands of chargers.

  • UPDATE 2-Passenger breaks into American Airlines cockpit at Honduras airport

    A passenger broke into the cockpit of an American Airlines jet at an airport in Honduras and damaged the plane as it was boarding for a flight to Miami before being taken into custody, the airline said on Tuesday. Crew members intervened and the man, who was not immediately identified, was arrested by local authorities, American Airlines said in a statement. ABC News reported that the suspect ran down the jetway and into the cockpit, damaging flight controls and attempting to jump out an open window as a pilots tried to stop him.

  • This Wrangler vs. Bronco Crash Test Is Eye-Opening

    One of the off-roaders gets surprisingly airborne.

  • GM Trucks Knock Off Ford F-Series For 2021 Sales

    But Ford still says the F-Series is number one…

  • Bay Bridge Crash: Street Racing Crash Shuts Down Westbound Lanes On Bay Bridge

    Three westbound lanes on the San Francisco-Oakland B>ay Bridge were blocked early Thursday after two cars racing across the structure crash, according to the California Highway Patrol.

  • BMW cautious on bringing batteries in-house despite rising sales

    BMW won't scale up its own battery cell production for electric cars until the technology has developed further, the German company said on Thursday, taking a more cautious approach than some rivals despite record brand sales in 2021. The automaker, which was also upbeat about hitting the top end of its 9.5%-10.5% profit margin estimate for 2021, currently buys battery cells from CATL, Samsung and Northvolt among others, but is building its own pilot plant. "We have secured our needs for the next few years very well with the partners we have," finance chief Nicolas Peter told Reuters, adding BMW wouldn't rush to scale up its own cell production.

  • LS Delorean Is A Deadly Time Machine

    While the stock cars may have had a measly 0-60 mph of over 10.5 seconds, this is far from original.

  • MARTA unveils new rail cars

    MARTA asked, you answered, and starting next year, the first batch of more than 250 new, modern rail cars will pull into a station near you.Why it matters: Most of MARTA’s current stock of cars are older than 40 years old, and years of use, repairs and getting wrapped in ads for personal injury attorneys can take their toll. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeMARTA will spend $646 million on the new cars with cash from its capital