InventHelp Inventor Develops New Lighting Accessory for Disabled and Service Vehicles (BDH-223)

PITTSBURGH, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a highly-visible vehicle accessory that can be used in the event of a roadside accident or other mechanical problem with the car," said an inventor, from Baltimore, Md., "so I invented the SEE ME LIGHTS. My design ensures that other motorists can see you to help prevent further accidents or signal for help if needed."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert other motorists of a disabled vehicle along the roadside. In doing so, it offers a warning in the event of an accident or other roadside problem. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it allows time to recognize and react to the situation. The invention features a sleek and weatherproof design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-223, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

