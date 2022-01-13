U.S. markets close in 41 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Locator Device for Pipe Fusing Operations (BPL-100)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor in Linden, Michigan who was looking for a time and cost effective way of determining exact pipe end locations through fusing machine work, developed a device that would indicate a precision pipe end location when reached through the machine.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention would eliminate back-and-forth trips during fusing machine use to visually determine pipe advancement.

The inventor described the invention as "a device that would permit workers to easily determine when a pipe being pulled through a fusing machine during pipe-fusing operations reaches the desired location in respect to the machine."

The original design was submitted to the Bingham Farms sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BPL-100, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-locator-device-for-pipe-fusing-operations-bpl-100-301456499.html

SOURCE InventHelp

