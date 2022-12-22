InventHelp Inventor Develops Massage Device for Showers (SDB-1635)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed device that would ease the task of cutting and styling a child's hair at home" said inventor from Hesperia, CA. "I'm a hairstylist and I struggle with doing my daughters hair, so I created something that will help me style my daughters hair stress free."

EASY BREEZY would save busy parents a considerable amount of time and energy while cutting and styling their children's hair. This product could also contribute to less stress for both the parent and child, to make the experience more enjoyable. This invention would have better control and maneuverability when cutting and styling a child's hair.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego, CA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

