U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,801.00
    -77.44 (-2.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,874.04
    -502.44 (-1.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,413.48
    -295.89 (-2.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,737.39
    -39.55 (-2.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.98
    -0.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.70
    -29.70 (-1.63%)
     

  • Silver

    23.64
    -0.56 (-2.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0598
    -0.0012 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6730
    -0.0110 (-0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2034
    -0.0048 (-0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.4450
    +0.1210 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,667.95
    -93.94 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    384.15
    -4.05 (-1.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,469.28
    -28.04 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,507.87
    +120.15 (+0.46%)
     
weigh in:

What are your market predictions for 2023? Take our survey.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Massage Device for Showers (SDB-1635)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "This is a newly designed device that would ease the task of cutting and styling a child's hair at home" said inventor from Hesperia, CA. "I'm a hairstylist and I struggle with doing my daughters hair, so I created something that will help me style my daughters hair stress free."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

EASY BREEZY would save busy parents a considerable amount of time and energy while cutting and styling their children's hair. This product could also contribute to less stress for both the parent and child, to make the experience more enjoyable. This invention would have better control and maneuverability when cutting and styling a child's hair.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego, CA sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1635, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-massage-device-for-showers-sdb-1635-301704721.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories