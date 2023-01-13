U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops New Massage Roller Device (CHK-312)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better massage roller device to stimulate various muscles, increase blood flow and relieve pain," said an inventor, from Janesville, Wisc., "so I invented the RHYDER INVENTION. My versatile design can be used to massage or apply hot/cold therapy as needed to sore muscles."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved design for a massage roller. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional massage devices. As a result, it helps to relieve stress and tension in various muscles. It also could provide heat and cold therapy. The invention features a versatile and therapeutic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-312, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-massage-roller-device-chk-312-301720603.html

SOURCE InventHelp

