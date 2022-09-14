U.S. markets close in 55 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Mobility Cane to Take Vital Signs (RSD-152)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a mobility cane that allows users to easily check vital signs at any time," said an inventor, from City Of Industry, Calif., "so I invented the HEART MONITOR WALKING CANE. My design would offer support and peace of mind for cane users with heart issues, on oxygen or medications that affect heart rate and blood pressure."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a mobility cane. In doing so, it offers support and stability. It also enables the user to easily take vital signs at any time. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize mobility canes. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-RSD-152, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-mobility-cane-to-take-vital-signs-rsd-152-301617657.html

SOURCE InventHelp

