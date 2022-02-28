U.S. markets close in 3 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    4,340.91
    -43.74 (-1.00%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,665.73
    -393.02 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,630.55
    -64.08 (-0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,034.64
    -6.29 (-0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    95.74
    +4.15 (+4.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,896.90
    +9.30 (+0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.37
    +0.35 (+1.47%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1207
    -0.0064 (-0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8730
    -0.1130 (-5.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3384
    -0.0026 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1200
    -0.4400 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,969.11
    +1,927.51 (+4.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    928.55
    +64.81 (+7.50%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modern Mobility Cane for Added Assistance (MBQ-108)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved alternative to traditional canes and walking sticks," said an inventor, from Brooklyn, N.Y., "so I invented the ABBA'S EYE. My multifunctional design could increase safety, comfort and independence for users."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a modern mobility cane that would offers users additional assistance. In doing so, it ensures that a variety of technological features are readily available. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added entertainment. The invention features a versatile design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals with visual impairment or blindness, elderly individuals or those with physical limitations. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-108, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modern-mobility-cane-for-added-assistance-mbq-108-301487014.html

SOURCE InventHelp

