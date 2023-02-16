InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Baseball Cap to Hold Sunglasses (DAL-308)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to secure sunglasses on top of the brim of a baseball cap," said an inventor, from Paradise, Texas, "so I invented the HOLD' EM. My design would prevent the sunglasses from slipping or falling out of place."

The invention provides an effective way to keep a a pair of sunglasses in place on a baseball cap. In doing so, it ensures that the sunglasses are easily accessible if needed. It also prevents the sunglasses from falling or slipping off the brim of the baseball cap. As a result, it increases convenience and comfort. The invention features a unique design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, fisherman, golfers, hunters, people who work outdoors, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-308, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

