InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Bed Frame for Sitting Sideways (TLS-313)

PITTSBURGH, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Sitting sideways on a bed can be uncomfortable when there is nothing to lean back on. I thought there should be a more comfortable option," said an inventor, from Bradenton, Fla., "so I invented THE BACK WALL. My design enables you to use your bed as additional seating."

The patent-pending invention provides back support for sitting sideways on a bed. In doing so, it enables you to use your bed as a sitting place. As a result, it increases support and comfort. It also can be easily adjusted for sitting or sleeping as needed. The invention features a practical and space-saving design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and individuals who live in dorms, studio apartments and other smaller spaces. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

