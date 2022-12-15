U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,882.76
    -112.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,039.12
    -927.23 (-2.73%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,794.10
    -376.79 (-3.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,775.89
    -44.56 (-2.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.99
    -0.29 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.10
    -30.60 (-1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    -0.84 (-3.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0612
    -0.0070 (-0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4360
    -0.0670 (-1.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2176
    -0.0254 (-2.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.9090
    +2.4940 (+1.84%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,426.52
    -744.16 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    406.06
    -6.71 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Boat Hook to Increase Visibility (BEC-229)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was returning from a sunset sail with my father and experienced difficulty seeing the dock lines in the dark. I thought there could be a better way to increase visibility when using a boat hook," said an inventor, from Norton, Mass., "so I invented the BOAT HOOK WITH LIGHT. My design would provide the reach and hook needed at the dock while also offering a clear view."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides improved lighting when boating at night. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold a boat hook in one hand and a flashlight in the other. As a result, it increases visibility and it provides added safety. The invention features a waterproof and adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for boat owners.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BEC-299, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-boat-hook-to-increase-visibility-bec-229-301692632.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 3 Red Flags for Rivian Automotive's Future

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) has been a polarizing stock. The bulls praised the maker of electric pickups, SUVs, and delivery vans for producing more vehicles than many other fledgling electric vehicle (EV) makers, and noted that its preorders continued to rise. The bears will point out that Rivian already halved its production target for 2022 from 50,000 to 25,000 vehicles back in March, it's still struggling with supply chain constraints, and its net losses are widening.

  • Electric vehicles confront the leap to the mass market

    The past year was sobering for investors who poured money into Tesla Inc and rival electric vehicle startups that hoped to emulate Tesla CEO Elon Musk's success. Rivian Automotive Inc, which had a higher market value than Ford Motor Co shortly after it went public in 2021, lost more than 70% of its value over the past year. Electric van maker Arrival warned it could run out of cash in less than a year.

  • Better Buy: Tesla or General Motors?

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has been the darling of the auto industry over the past decade, building a market cap that at times was larger than all of its major competitors combined. Investors have noticed, and Tesla stock is actually underperforming rival General Motors (NYSE: GM) by a wide margin over the past year. If you're interested in investing in either Tesla or General Motors today, which stock is better?

  • Cleveland-Cliffs launches electrical steels for EVs, raises steel prices

    The Cleveland steelmaker also said Tuesday that it is raising its spot market prices for carbon hot-rolled, cold-rolled and coated steels by at least $50 per net ton.

  • Lucid EV Sales Are About to Launch in Europe

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid will open a retail and service center in the Netherlands on Dec. 16. It had opened a sales center in Munich in May.

  • Ford, Chinese firm may build US battery plant: report

    Ford may work with a Chinese firm to build and operate a battery plant that would supply parts for its electric vehicles.

  • Street Racing C7 Corvette Vomits Its Engine And More

    The wreckage was spread over a quarter mile!

  • Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car

    The Blue Oval wants to rely on one of its popular models to increase its market share in electric vehicles.

  • India's Mahindra to invest $1.2 billion in new EV plant

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd said on Wednesday it would invest 100 billion rupees ($1.21 billion) to set up an electric vehicle (EV) manufacturing plant near the western city of Pune. The Mumbai-headquartered conglomerate said the investment, for which it has received approval from the Maharashtra state government, would be spread over a 7-8 year period. Known for its sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and jeeps, Mahindra will manufacture its upcoming Born Electric Vehicles (BEVs) range that includes the EV variant of its popular SUV, the XUV 700, at the new plant.

  • Airlines Make Push for Planes Needing Only One Pilot

    Airlines including Southwest and American have been struggling with finding enough pilots to staff all their flights.

  • Is Now the Right Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

    There's no denying that the automotive industry is in the midst of a huge transition toward electric vehicles right now. By 2030, the percentage of new light vehicles (SUVs, cars, and light trucks) that are electric powered will grow from just 13% right now to 60%, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA). Already, legacy automakers are spending tens of billions of dollars to transition to EVs.

  • Jeep Stops Production of Popular Vehicle, Idles Factory

    The carmaker has cited slowing sales as the reason for the stop in production for the once-popular vehicle.

  • Stellantis Recalls Over 1M Trucks On Faulty Tailgate Issue

    Stellantis NV (NYSE: STLA) is recalling 1.23 million pickup trucks due to faulty tailgates. Stellantis' investigation discovered that tailgate striker plates on certain pickup trucks might not be sufficiently aligned to accommodate complete closure. Went unchecked, the condition may put unsecured cargo at risk of spilling onto a roadway. Also Read: US Confirms Death Due To Faulty Air Bag In Honda The recalled models include 2019 through 2022 model-year Ram 1500, 2500, and 3500 pickup trucks. Veh

  • Troopers: Woman refuses to ID wrong-way driver in crash that killed TikTok star Ali Spice

    Florida troopers said a Deltrona woman, who was a passenger a pickup that crashed head-on into car killing Ali Spice, refuses to ID driver.

  • People who skipped their COVID vaccine are at higher risk of traffic accidents, according to a new study

    The findings could justify changes to driver insurance policies, the authors say.

  • Ford’s Electric F-150 Wins Truck of the Year. EV Competition Is Heating Up.

    Motortrend named the all-electric F-150 its 2023 truck of the year. It's a sign that the big players are taking EV competition seriously.

  • ‘Profitability Is the Name of the Game’: DBS Sees Opportunity in These 2 EV Stocks

    No matter the vagaries of day-to-day market action, the target for investors will remain the same as it always has been: To find stocks that promise profitability, and a positive return going forward. While difficult to find in today’s inflationary environment, profitable stocks are still the path to successful investing. Covering the Chinese vehicle market for DBS, the biggest bank in Asia, analyst Rachel Miu sees an opportunity for profits in the Asian electric vehicle (EV) niche. China has ta

  • Carroll Shelby's Black Hornet Mustang Is for Sale

    The Black Hornet Mustang was owned by Carroll Shelby for 40 years, making it a particularly special example of the pony car breed. Now you have a chance to buy it.

  • GSP announces nonstop flights to LaGuardia. More airport updates planned for 2023.

    Beginning May 5, American Airlines will offer daily nonstop service to New York's LaGuardia. And there are more updates in the works at GSP.

  • The 2023 Toyota Prius is a Hot Hybrid for a Changing World

    As electric vehicles continue to make their way deeper into the automotive landscape, it’s easy to forget about hybrids. They’re sort of like the middle child of the car world – stuck somewhere between the internal combustion past and EV future. Well, the fifth-generation Toyota Prius wants you to know that hybrids are still here, still relevant, and better than ever. The 2023 Prius comes with a new look, a lot more power, a premium feel, and sportier driving characteristics. It’s also the most