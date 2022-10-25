U.S. markets close in 3 hours

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for a Kettlebell (SDB-1506)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more versatile way to work out using kettlebells," said an inventor, from Escondido, Calif., "so I invented the SMART BELL. My design enables you to perform a variety of explosive lifting and swinging movements with a weight."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a modified design for a kettlebell. In doing so, it increases the user's grip and stability. As a result, it allows the user to engage in a range of exercises and it could enhance a weightlifting workout. The invention features a portable design that is easy to manipulate and use so it is ideal for strength-training and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1506, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-design-for-a-kettlebell-sdb-1506-301656145.html

SOURCE InventHelp

