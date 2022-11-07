U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.14
    +13.59 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,689.94
    +286.72 (+0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,490.70
    +15.45 (+0.15%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,799.31
    -0.55 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.48
    -0.13 (-0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,679.50
    +2.90 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    20.88
    +0.10 (+0.46%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0027
    +0.0066 (+0.66%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2030
    +0.0470 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1520
    +0.0143 (+1.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.5070
    -0.1470 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,716.44
    -508.50 (-2.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    491.61
    -3.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,299.99
    -34.85 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.64
    +327.90 (+1.21%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Design for a Kettlebell (SDB-1506)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more versatile way to work out using kettlebells," said an inventor, from Escondido, Calif., "so I invented the SMART BELL. My design enables you to perform a variety of explosive lifting and swinging movements with a weight."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a modified design for a kettlebell. In doing so, it increases the user's grip and stability. As a result, it allows the user to engage in a range of exercises and it could enhance a weightlifting workout. The invention features a portable design that is easy to manipulate and use so it is ideal for strength-training and fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-SDB-1506, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-design-for-a-kettlebell-sdb-1506-301665795.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 13 Great Treadmills for Your Home Gym, According to a Fitness Director

    These 12 treadmills let you walk, jog, or run your way into the best shape of your life (or conquer a 5K or marathon) without ever leaving your living room.

  • The military sleep method that promises to help you fall asleep in two minutes

    A third of adults are not getting enough sleep but this military method could help change that is promises to help you fall asleep in two minutes.

  • Lose 5 Inches off Your Waist With This Bodyweight Workout, Trainer Says

    Whether you're dealing with belly rolls, a beer gut, or the middle-aged spread, it's safe to say your midsection situation is cramping your vibe—and putting your health at risk. Excess waistline fat makes squeezing into your favorite pants or shorts quite the chore, and you'd like to shape things up. To get you started, we've put together a bodyweight workout that'll help you lose five inches off your waist with no equipment required.According to the Mayo Clinic, abdominal fat should not be take

  • 8 things science warns will accelerate ageing

    As a new study confirms drinking too much really does make you look older, Lisa Salmon looks into other lifestyle factors that may contribute too

  • UK House Prices Fall Most in Almost Two Years, Halifax Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Record DemandUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysUK house prices fell at the sharpest pace in almost two years as rising mortgage rates and a gloomy outlook for the economy depressed demand. The mort

  • Forget About SAFE Plus Or CLIMB Act As Cannabis Stock Catalysts, With Canopy's Potential Exception

    Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) recently announced it will create a new U.S.-domiciled holding company, Canopy USA, LLC, which will hold the company's U.S. cannabis investments and enable it to exercise rights to acquire Acreage (OTC: ACRHF), Wana and Jetty. The Analyst Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic kept a ‘Neutral’ rating on Canopy’s stock while raising the price target to $3.30 from $3.05. The Thesis The analyst increased the price target on advanced sentiment of Canopy USA's struct

  • Stocks rally, dollar slides on risk-on sentiment

    NEW YORK/LONDON (Reuters) -Equity markets rose and the dollar slid on Monday on heightened risk-on sentiment driven by hopes the U.S. economy is slowing enough to allow the Federal Reserve to ease its rate-hiking pace and the ongoing speculation that China may ease COVID restrictions. Markets looked past data showing Chinese exports and imports unexpectedly contracted in October as China grapples with COVID-19 curbs, and indications a report on the U.S. consumer price index on Thursday will show stubbornly high inflation. While a divided Congress is typically viewed as good for markets, the hope the U.S. economy is losing enough momentum for the Fed to slow the pace of monetary tightening is pushing the dollar lower, said Joe Manimbo, senior market analyst at Convera in Washington.

  • Elliott backs Philip Morris's $16 billion Swedish Match takeover -FT

    Elliott has tendered its shares in the Swedish target, the FT said, bringing PMI closer to the 90% threshold required for forced redemption of remaining minority stakeholders. U.S. investor Elliott, PMI and Swedish Match declined to comment. Elliott has been building its stake in Swedish Match for months, reaching more than 10% in October.

  • Epic Housing Booms Meet Their Match in Australia, Canada, New Zealand

    After multiyear surges, property prices in Australia, Canada and New Zealand are at particular risk.

  • Apple IPhone Warning Spurs Fears of Sales Decline

    Analysts have conflicting views on how big an impact Apple's production issues will have on future earnings.

  • Canada's share buyback tax could backfire, energy sector warns

    (Reuters) -Canada's proposal to tax corporate stock buybacks is unlikely to deter oil and gas companies from returning cash to shareholders and may instead put them at a competitive disadvantage, industry officials and analysts said. Canadian energy companies have been the most active in buying back shares of any sector during the past year, according to CIBC, and also funnelled profits from high prices into dividends and debt payments, limiting new production investments. The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers (CAPP) and the Explorers and Producers Association of Canada both said the tax, double of a 1% measure in the United States, would be a competitive disadvantage.

  • Do 401(k) Contributions Reduce AGI or MAGI?

    Discover how contributing to a 401(k) plan can reduce your AGI or MAGI. Also, learn how this differs from contributing to a traditional IRA.

  • China’s second-largest chipmaker poised for $2.5 billion IPO in Shanghai

    Chinese chip manufacturer Hua Hong Semiconductor Ltd has received regulatory approval for an 18 billion yuan ($2.5 billion) IPO in Shanghai, according to a filing published late on Friday on the Hong Kong stock exchange. The planned initial public offering (IPO) comes as China’s chip companies gear up for steeper competition with the United States due to geopolitical tensions. According to its prospectus, Hua Hong intends to use the money to invest in a new fabrication plant - or fab - in the eastern city of Wuxi, with construction set to begin in 2023 and an eventual production capacity of 83,000 wafers per month.

  • Fast-Fashion Upstarts Are Using Shein’s Own Strategies Against It

    (Bloomberg) -- Loved by Gen Z shoppers for its ultra-cheap throwaway fashion—and held up as a pariah by sustainability experts for exactly the same reason— Shein’s impact on global consumers over the past couple of years is indisputable. Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Reco

  • Peak in Bond Yields That Appeared Close Has Vanished From Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- All bets appear to be off on how high yields can rise in the world’s biggest bond market.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing War, WSJ SaysHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseMethane Cloud Spotted by Satellite Near India Waste SiteWhile only the two-year reached a new multiyear high this week -- on Friday after

  • Insurer Who Sparked Perpetual Bond Slump to Repay After All

    (Bloomberg) -- The South Korean insurer that last week triggered a perpetual bond rout in Asia with its convention-defying move to delay early repayment has reversed its decision.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekHouston Mogul’s $75 Million Win on Astros Hits Caesars HardestCOP27 Latest: Coal Deal Provides Counterpoint to Record DemandUkraine Latest: US and Russia Discussed Containing

  • Why Is Community Health (CYH) Up 27.8% Despite Q3 Earnings Miss?

    Community Health (CYH) expects labor inflation for 2023 to be within the 3-4% range.

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Worries Over Slowing Public Cloud Growth?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Bank of England wants more transparency for 'non banks' after gilts turmoil

    LONDON (Reuters) -Improving transparency of 'non-banks' such as pension funds is a first step in applying lessons from turmoil in Britain's government bond market, Bank of England executive director Sarah Breeden said on Monday. The central bank had to intervene in UK bond markets in September after the 1.6 trillion pound Liability Driven Investment funds (LDI) sector - used by pension funds to help ensure future payouts - struggled to meet collateral calls after the previous government's tax cut plans triggered a market rout. It shone a light on the less regulated global $200 trillion 'non-bank' sector which is made up of pension funds, insurers and different types of investment funds, and spans borders.