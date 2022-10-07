U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,646.09
    -98.43 (-2.63%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,332.61
    -594.33 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,676.11
    -397.20 (-3.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,705.65
    -46.87 (-2.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.40
    +3.95 (+4.47%)
     

  • Gold

    1,708.00
    -12.80 (-0.74%)
     

  • Silver

    20.24
    -0.42 (-2.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9763
    -0.0033 (-0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8710
    +0.0450 (+1.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1093
    -0.0076 (-0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.3070
    +0.2390 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,448.41
    -632.87 (-3.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    443.72
    -11.30 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,991.09
    -6.18 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,116.11
    -195.19 (-0.71%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Joint Compound/Mud Pan (RKH-292)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a convenient way to keep a supply of joint compound on your person while working on various projects or jobs," said an inventor, from Staunton, Va., "so I invented the 291. My design eliminates the need to climb on and off ladders or scaffolds to access a supply of joint compound. It could also be of great use to artists, fishing (for bobber etc.) stucco, sewing, crafts, pet grooming, journaling, while walking (to hold phone, keys etc.) jewelry making and more."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved design for a joint compound or mud pan. In doing so, it ensures that joint compound is easily accessible when needed. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to bend and scoop the mud from a bucket. The invention features an efficient design that is easy to use so it is ideal for laborers and DIY enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Richmond sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RKH-292, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-joint-compoundmud-pan-rkh-292-301643519.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • McDonald’s workers beg customers to stop ordering adult Happy Meals, a nostalgic marketing ploy

    Frontline workers are stressed by the limited-time promotion that runs through the end of October.

  • Costco Has Surprising Gas News for Members, Investors

    Costco offers a very simple proposition to its members. Basically, Costco offers no frills -- its stores aren't just called warehouses, they actually are warehouses -- and items are basically just stacked on pallets. Costco also puts relentless pressure on its vendors to squeeze out every penny of cost from each item.

  • DraftKings stock jumps on potential deal with ESPN

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the rise in stock for DraftKings after reports surface that the sports betting company is working towards closing a deal with ESPN.

  • Will Altria Stock Go Up in Smoke?

    Dividend investors concerned about the long-term viability of Altria's traditional tobacco business can find global answers.

  • OPEC Just Put a New Floor on Oil Prices. Politics Could Break It.

    One reason that OPEC seems comfortable cutting production to push prices higher is that the cartel is less concerned with losing market share than it was in the past.

  • Data Centers Are Pushing This Dividend Stock's Growth Plan to the Limit

    Dominion Energy's regional footprint puts it at the center of a huge growth region for data centers. That's good and bad.

  • Why U.S. gasoline prices are rising again, and where they could go

    Gas prices are rising again, and this might be just the beginning.

  • Oil: 'The state of drilling is in shambles in Venezuela,' analyst says

    Prosper Trading Academy CEO Scott Bauer sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to talk about Venezuela's oil sanctions, how the U.S. is expected to maneuver the announced OPEC+ production cuts, and gas prices.

  • Businesses in England and Wales collapse at fastest pace since 2009 as energy costs bite

    There were more than 5,600 insolvencies in the second quarter of the year.

  • Betting on flexibility, China's Nio will only rent cars in new EU markets

    Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio will only lease its cars when it launches in four European markets this year, its CEO told Reuters on Friday, betting that flexibility will be a key selling point as drivers switch to the new technology. Users will be able to lease a car with a 75 gigawatt hour battery for 1,199-1,295 euros ($1,171-$1,264) a month depending on the length of the subscription, which can be as short as a month. The plan is the latest unconventional move by the company, which already allows customers to rent rather than buy the battery - the most expensive part of an electric vehicle (EV).

  • Saudi Arabia Defies Expectations and Keeps Oil Prices Steady

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergTrump Says US Agency Packed Top-Secret Documents. These Emails Suggest Otherwise.Nord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageSecretive Chip Startup May Help Huawei Circumvent US SanctionsKremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarStocks Slide for Second Day Ahead of Jobs Report: Markets WrapSaudi Arabia kept oil prices for its main

  • Judge postpones Twitter-Musk trial after company accuses him of 'mischief and delay'

    Twitter’s lawyers fired back at Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a court filing Thursday, accusing the company’s recalcitrant buyer of engaging in "mischief and delay" with his renewed bid for the company.

  • U.S. aims to hobble China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

    The Biden administration on Friday published a sweeping set of export controls, including a measure to cut China off from certain semiconductor chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. tools, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. The rules, some of which go into effect immediately, build on restrictions sent in letters earlier this year to top toolmakers KLA Corp, Lam Research Corp and Applied Materials Inc, effectively requiring them to halt shipments of equipment to wholly Chinese-owned factories producing advanced logic chips. The raft of measures could amount to the biggest shift in U.S. policy toward shipping technology to China since the 1990s.

  • Chipmakers See ‘Breathtaking’ Drop in Demand as Recession Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Signs are piling up that the tech downturn may be deeper and longer-lasting than feared. Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageAfter years of record capital spending, chipmakers are warning on a week

  • Judge gives Elon Musk and Twitter three weeks to close

    Elon Musk has three weeks to close his $44 billion takeover of Twitter, a judge in Delaware said on Oct. 6.

  • OPEC’s oil cuts force the US to reconsider its foreign policy

    OPEC+ announced it’ll slash output by 2 million barrels per day (bpd) on Wednesday (Oct. 5), the biggest cut since the pandemic started in 2020. The White House’s reaction was swift, calling the decision “shortsighted” and accusing the oil cartel of “aligning with Russia.”

  • Unity Gets a New Bull. Its Create Platform Is ‘Best in Class,’ Analyst Says.

    Unity Software has multiple catalysts for growth down the line, according to one analyst, who is now bullish on shares of the videogame software developer. Needham analyst Bernie McTernan initiated coverage of Unity (ticker: U) on Friday with a Buy rating and a 12-month price target of $50, implying a 39% upside to Thursday’s closing price. McTernan had multiple reasons for his bullish stance on the company, including rising demand, the potential closing of Unity’s acquisition of IronSource and company implemented price increases.

  • Walmart to lay off about 1,500 workers at Atlanta fulfillment center

    Walmart Inc is planning to cut more than 1,000 jobs at an Atlanta facility that fulfills orders placed on Walmart.com. In a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filed on Wednesday, the nation's largest retailer said it would lay off 1,458 workers at the e-commerce fulfillment center located in Fulton Parkway in Atlanta, Georgia. Walmart confirmed to Reuters that it was cutting its workforce at the facility and that workers were notified about the move in late August.

  • BP looks to North Sea, U.S. shale for near-term oil and gas boost

    BP is targeting the North Sea and U.S. shale basins to boost oil and gas supplies in the short term in response to the global energy crisis, its head of oil and gas operations told Reuters. BP aims to cut its oil and gas output by 40%, or 1 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), between 2019 and 2030 as part of its strategy to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up a large renewables business. But the company has boosted its spending on oil and gas in 2022 by $500 million in response to soaring energy prices and a supply crunch following years of under investment in the sector and in the wake of disruption to Russian supplies of gas to Europe.

  • Reducing the Pain From Required Retirement Withdrawals This Year

    Strategies can help taxpayers soften the impact of this year’s required minimum distributions from 401(k)s and IRAs, financial advisers say.