U.S. markets close in 1 hour 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,784.53
    +31.78 (+0.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,435.70
    +353.14 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,881.95
    +22.24 (+0.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.13
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.67
    -0.38 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,654.10
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.18
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9879
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2190
    +0.0060 (+0.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0017 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.8950
    +1.2650 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,291.46
    -149.12 (-0.77%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    439.96
    -1.39 (-0.32%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,013.99
    +44.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,974.90
    +84.32 (+0.31%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Line of Serving Dishes (PIT-639)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be a better way to cover and protect food and serving utensils during an outdoor picnic or other events," said an inventor, from Youngstown, Ohio, "so I invented the EZ CONTAINER. My design would provide peace of mind knowing that food items and serving utensils are safe from bugs."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to cover food and serving utensils during an outdoor gathering. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using foil and other covers. As a result, it protects the food and utensils from flies, ants, bees and other insects and it increases sanitary conditions and convenience. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, campers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-PIT-639, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-line-of-serving-dishes-pit-639-301656099.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Mattel Hopes to Tap into the Pokémon Game

    Since its peak in the early 2000s, the Pokémon craze has never waned but gone through different waves of popularity. The most recent Pokémon craze came when, in 2021, McDonald's launched a Pokémon-themed Happy Meal in celebration of the Japanese media franchise's 25th anniversary. The Happy Meal card sets and a box that looks like Pikachu were more popular than many anticipated and it wasn't long before the cards caught the attention of scalpers.

  • Walmart to close store at the Waterworks Shopping Center

    Big box giant to close store anchoring shopping center owned by J.J. Gumberg before the holiday shopping season starts in earnest.

  • Beyond Meat Rolls Out a Steak Substitute in Walmart, Kroger Stores

    The steak product will be available at Walmart and Kroger grocery stores as well as Albertsons Cos. and other retailers. Beyond Meat sells meatless products, such as burgers and meatballs, in grocery stores and to restaurants. Beyond Meat cut its revenue outlook for the year and announced layoffs of about 20% of its workforce in October, citing lower demand for its products and the effects of competition on its sales.

  • Cold weather is coming! This space heater has 45,000 five-star reviews and it's just $27

    With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy all winter long.

  • The 8 Ugliest Dog Breeds, According to Experts

    Whether they're short and round, tall and hairy, or anywhere in between, dog lovers know that there's not a pup out there that isn't adorable in some way, shape, or form. In fact, sometimes having an unconventional appearance can be what draws people to certain breeds. From the hilariously hairless to the downright wrinkly, even the funniest-looking dogs can serve as the best reminders of why we love canines so much—no matter what your personal pup preferences may be. Read on to see what experts

  • "It's Saved Me $800 This Year So Far": Grocery Shoppers Are Sharing Their Hacks For Saving Money In 2022, And I'm Taking Notes

    "I avoid using a cart if it's a short list. Hard to impulse shop if your hands are full."View Entire Post ›

  • Not relishing inflation? Here’s what it's done to Chicago's beloved hot dog

    Generally speaking, the bun in which a Chicago-style hot dog is laid must be poppy seed. The relish should be neon and the salt, celery. Vienna Beef is considered the standard-bearer for the frankfurter. Though the city’s myriad hot dog vendors take their liberties here and there, swapping regular relish for neon or a green tomato for a red one, one rule is ironclad: no ketchup. If the ...

  • Royal Mail: 100 days left to use stamps without barcode

    The deadline affects 'everyday' stamps featuring the late Queen's profile, Royal Mail said.

  • Can I buy pet insurance for multiple pets?

    If you're hoping to save money, you should get your furry friends signed up for pet insurance sooner rather than later.

  • Top 7 Items Purchased From Costco in the US

    Costco is the place to go if you need to stock up on items, from food to household goods, appliances, clothing, and so much more. As we reported recently, a GOBankingRates survey found that 46% of...

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    Update your home and tech essentials by shopping these Amazon deals on Beats earbuds, HP computer monitors, Samsung TVs and more.

  • Why loving your pets too much could be bad for their health

    Treating your dog like a human is bad for its health, vets have warned.

  • A dozen pit bulls chained behind abandoned house are rescued; Ready for their forever home

    It has been nearly one month since agents from the Humane Society of Greater Dayton removed 12 malnourished pit bulls from an abandoned home in Dayton, according to a press release from Jessica Garringer, the Marketing and PR Manager at Humane Society of Greater Dayton.

  • This 'powerful' mini chainsaw has 750+ reviews on Amazon Canada — and it's on sale

    This is "not some feeble shrub trimmer," writes one Amazon shopper; it's the "real deal."

  • Discounters Thrive as Cost-of-Living Crisis Hits European Households

    Cash-strapped European consumers are flocking to discount stores, company executives say, as the prices of many goods, from food and clothing to electricity and gasoline, keep rising.

  • Billionaire Robert F. Smith Shares Importance of Internships Across 85 Portfolio Companies Growth, Long-Term Success

    Billionaire investor, Robert F. Smith, shared how he achieves company growth and long-term success at the 2022 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala

  • Peninsula drug company Myovant to go private in $1.7 billion buyout

    A company led by former Genentech Inc. president Myrtle Potter will buy part of Brisbane-based drug maker Myovant Sciences Ltd. and take the company private in a $1.7 billion deal. The buyout by New York-based Sumitovant Biopharma Ltd. and parent company Sumitomo Pharma Co. Ltd. of Japan puts the value of Myovant (NYSE: MYOV) at $2.9 billion. Myovant, which in six years built to nearly 600 employees and developed two drugs approved for three conditions in women's health and prostate cancer, earlier this month rejected a buyout offer by the group of companies controlled by Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd. At that time, Myovant's board said that $22.75-per-share bid for the 48% stake the group didn't already own "significantly" undervalued Myovant.

  • This Week in Coins: More Flat Prices, Bitcoin Less Volatile Than Stocks

    Coins remain flat, crypto-friendly Berlin bank Nuri will shutter, and Ripple broke new ground in its lawsuit with the SEC.

  • Sovereign bond market turmoil to spill well into next year: Reuters poll

    Turmoil in global sovereign bond markets is set to persist for another six months to a year as central banks carry on raising interest rates to bring down inflation, according to a Reuters poll of market strategists. More than a year after inflation started to become a worry and a little over six months since the U.S. Federal Reserve finally made its first interest rate hike from near zero, there is scant sign of price growth becoming less of a threat. Since the Fed first moved, bond markets have been subjected to high levels of volatility and deep sell-offs, jolting many bond investors out of their complacency.

  • China Builder Yango’s Unit Gets Wind-Up Order in First in HK

    (Bloomberg) -- A Hong Kong court has issued an order that a Chinese developer’s unit that defaulted on offshore debt be wound up, the first such instance against a major builder during the country’s property-debt crisis and opening the door to more such decisions.Most Read from BloombergChina Stocks Slide as Leadership Overhaul Disappoints TradersWall Street Is Heading to Saudi Arabia as US Oil Spat SimmersSunak Edges Closer to UK Leadership as Johnson Drops OutKorean Air Plane Overruns Runway W