InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Pillow for Stomach Sleepers (MTK-153)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pillow to help you maintain a better posture while sleeping on your stomach," said an inventor, from Pensacola, Fla., "so I invented the STOMACH SLEEPER. My design could help to relieve tension and stiff muscles in the neck."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to sleep on the stomach. In doing so, it prevents soreness and stiff muscles in the neck area. It also increases comfort and support and it could contribute to a better night's sleep. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who sleep on their stomachs. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MTK-153, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-pillow-for-stomach-sleepers-mtk-153-301571109.html

SOURCE InventHelp

