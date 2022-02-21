U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.70
    +2.63 (+2.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.60
    +2.80 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1331
    +0.0005 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3613
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7700
    -0.2050 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,747.62
    -658.52 (-1.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    863.75
    -73.04 (-7.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Stroller to Enhance Safety (OCC-1579)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved stroller design that allows the parent to walk beside the child if needed," said an inventor, from Long Beach, Calif., "so I invented the SWIVEL BUGGY. My design could provide added protection and peace of mind when using a stroller."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a safer way to push a stroller/buggy across a street. In doing so, it enables the parent to walk behind or next to the child. As a result, it could increase safety and visibility and it provides added protection against traffic hazards, etc. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with infants, toddlers and young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-OCC-1579, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-stroller-to-enhance-safety-occ-1579-301485995.html

SOURCE InventHelp

