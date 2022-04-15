U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,392.59
    -54.00 (-1.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,451.23
    -113.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,351.08
    -292.51 (-2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,004.98
    -20.12 (-0.99%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.54
    -0.41 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,977.10
    +2.20 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    25.85
    +0.15 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0813
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8280
    +0.1410 (+5.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3067
    -0.0011 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.3830
    +0.4930 (+0.39%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,427.41
    +485.64 (+1.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    947.11
    -22.32 (-2.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,616.38
    +35.58 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,093.19
    -78.81 (-0.29%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Swim Shorts to Enhance Safety (BTK-147)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a pair of swim shorts with an added safety device that could be used in the event of an emergency during a water-based activity," said an inventor, from Birmingham, Ala., "so I invented the GILLY SHORTS. My design could help to reduce the risk of an individual drowning."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved pair of swim trunks to enhance safety during water sport activities. In doing so, it offers a unique and comfortable alternative to traditional life jackets. As a result, it would help to keep the user afloat in the event of an emergency and it would eliminate the need to constantly swim or tread water. The invention features an effective design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for swimmers, boaters and other water sports enthusiasts. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-BTK-147, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-modified-swim-shorts-to-enhance-safety-btk-147-301520544.html

SOURCE InventHelp

    Confusion reigns as Florida school shooter's jury selection moves on

    China's securities regulator on Thursday ordered Legend Holdings Corp to rectify information disclosure issues. The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) said in a statement that a regular on-site inspection found that the company released its 2020 annual report in Hong Kong earlier than it did in mainland China. Legend's disclosure via the Shanghai Stock Exchange of its acquisition of Banque Internationale a Luxembourg SA also lagged its announcement through the Hong Kong bourse, it said.

    Twitter Inc. confirmed Thursday that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding offer from Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk to acquire the company. The social media company said its board "will carefully review the proposal to determine the course of action that it believes is in the best interest of the Company and all Twitter stockholders." Twitter shares soared 10.6% premarket on the news of the offer. Musk said he would pay $54.20 for each Twitter share he does not already own, equal to an 18.2% pr

    Stock futures edge higher as Treasury yields ease; Retail sales in focus as gas prices, inflation, hammer spending; Apple shares edge lower in MacBook delay reports; Amazon plans fuel surcharge as operating expenses continue to rise and UnitedHealth shares bump higher after q1 profit beat.

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation is surging, central banks are on the move and now it’s earnings season. To top it all off, stock traders face the market-roiling potential of a monthly options expiration estimated at more than $2 trillion. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set t

    Gold is 0.2% lower this morning, as it is trading slightly below its yesterday’s local highs. What about the other precious metals?

    The new Invest offering will provide unlimited access to Vanguard advisors for wealthier cardholders and set an account minimum of $10,000.

    The technology sector consists of businesses that develop, build, and market consumer electronics, electronic components, and software. Companies in the tech sector may also provide information technology (IT) services such as cloud computing. While the best-known companies are giants like Apple Inc. and Microsoft Inc., there also are tech businesses that are classified as penny stocks.

    (Bloomberg) -- Turkey kept interest rates unchanged for a fourth straight month despite a surge in inflation past 60%, putting more onus on the central bank’s unconventional policies to tether the lira.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S., EU to Send More Arms; Warship DamagedCalifornia Lawyer Quits Over Allegation Newsom Meddled in Activision CaseDemocrats Ask the IRS Why Tax Audits for the Poor Have DoubledUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivPutin Says Ukraine

    The beer industry is made up of companies specializing in the production of beer, although many of them produce other alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages. As a result, the beer industry is part of the much broader consumer staples sector. According to a report by Technavio, the impact on the beer market growth has been neutral during amid the economic shock from the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Bitcoin’s current price action could indicate that its 4-year cycle based on the halving of coins produced might be a thing of the past, as the market has not entered its expected bear phase. “The Hash” hosts discuss the maturation of BTC’s market performance, noting increased institutional investment as a possible reason for the lack of volatility.

    Gold markets have pulled back a bit during the trading session on Thursday as the volatility in gold continues to be impressive.

    Ten- and 30-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels since 2018 and 2019, respectively, Thursday as investors assess the path forward for inflation.

    M&T Bank’s emphasis on technology has gained attention for a triumvirate of splashy reasons. Splashy hires such as chief information officer Mike Wisler, lured from Capital One in 2018, and chief data officer Eric Nyabiosi, recruited last year from JPMorgan Chase. The Buffalo-based “super-regional” bank – now the 11th largest bank in the U.S. following the recent close of its $7.6 billion acquisition of People’s United Bank – has spent several years honing a multi-faceted strategy around fintech startups.

    Shenzhen-based smartphone company AGM, which makes ruggedised models that can operate in extreme cold weather, saw sales in its second-largest market Russia briefly reduced to zero following that country's invasion of Ukraine on February 24. AGM co-founder Austin Ding told the South China Morning Post that orders from Russia, which accounts for about 30 per cent of its total sales by volume, evaporated in the first two weeks after the war in Ukraine started. "The main reason was the hugely volat

    The Tesla CEO offered $54.20 a share in cash for the social media platform.

    (Bloomberg) -- A former Goldman Sachs Group Inc. managing director failed to convince a court to revive his claim that he was illegally fired for blowing the whistle on compliance lapses at the bank.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian Warship Sinks; U.S. Eyes Envoy to KyivTwitter Is Weighing a P

    (Bloomberg) -- Starbucks Corp. Chief Executive Officer Howard Schultz, moving to further put his stamp on the coffee giant in his third stint at the helm, criticized “false promises” and poor short-term decisions by prior management in a message to employees.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Makes $43 Billion Unsolicited Bid to Take Twitter PrivateElon Musk Also Threatened to Buy My Company. Here’s How We Handled ItRussia’s Sunken Warship Dents Its Pride and CapabilitiesUkraine Update: Russian W

    Amid bleak projections for big banks’ first-quarter earnings, PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s profit was down from a year ago, but earnings per share beat the Street. Pittsburgh-based PNC on Thursday reported net income of $1.

    The Tesla CEO says the social media giant has extraordinary potential and he will unlock it.