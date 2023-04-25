InventHelp Inventor Develops Modified Twist-Off Bottle Cap for Beverages (CWC-194)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a modified twist-off bottle cap that would ease the task of opening a bottled beverage," said an inventor, from Dix, Ill., "so I invented the E - Z TWIST. My design would eliminate the hassle of squeezing standard caps to open bottles, which can be rough on the hands and fingers."

The invention provides an improved packaging design for beverages. In doing so, it offers an easier way to remove the twist-off bottle cap. As a result, it saves time and effort and it reduces physical strain on the hands and fingers. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for the general population, especially elderly individuals, children, arthritis sufferers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in various sizes.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CWC-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

