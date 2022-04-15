U.S. markets closed

InventHelp Inventor Develops Monitoring System for Parked Vehicles (AZB-117)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a system that would enable a parked car to be monitored even when miles away to provide peace of mind for a security-conscious vehicle owner," said an inventor, from Lithonia, Ga., "so I invented the 360 AUTO CAMERA. My design would spare the owner finding out hours later that the vehicle was tampered with, vandalized or stolen."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to monitor the area around a parked car. In doing so, it ensures that the owner is notified if there is a break-in attempt. As a result, it increases security and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features an automatic design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-AZB-117, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-monitoring-system-for-parked-vehicles-azb-117-301520449.html

SOURCE InventHelp

