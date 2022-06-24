U.S. markets close in 5 hours 1 minute

  • S&P 500

    3,880.99
    +85.26 (+2.25%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,309.40
    +632.04 (+2.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,495.03
    +262.83 (+2.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,754.02
    +42.35 (+2.47%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.12
    +3.85 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,828.90
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    21.11
    +0.07 (+0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1300
    +0.0620 (+2.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2289
    +0.0028 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2060
    +0.2730 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,108.83
    +549.12 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.53
    +4.63 (+1.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.85
    +173.40 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,491.97
    +320.72 (+1.23%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops More Comfortable Face Mask Option (PTA-102)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a face mask that would provide optimum comfort and protection for the wearer," said an inventor, from Portland, Ore., "so I invented the VERSIE MASK. My design would eliminate the need to deal with elasticized mask bands that pinch and pull on the ears."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a more comfortable protective mask for the face. In doing so, it eliminates the discomfort associated with ear loops that pinch and tug. As a result, it increases safety, comfort and convenience and it helps to avoid constant adjustments and repositioning of the mask. The invention features an innovative design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for medical workers and the general population. Additionally, a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Portland sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-PTA-102, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-more-comfortable-face-mask-option-pta-102-301574400.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Almost $4 Billion in Bitcoin Miner Loans Are Coming Under Stress

    (Bloomberg) -- The prolonged slump in Bitcoin is making it more difficult for some miners to repay the up to $4 billion in loans they have backed by their equipment, posing a potential risk to major crypto lenders.Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Elon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsRecession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest

  • You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement

    A bill is headed for consideration by the full Senate that would move the age at which you have to start drawing down your retirement plan savings to 75. The House of Representatives passed a similar measure, so sponsors are … Continue reading → The post You're One Step Closer to Being Able to Delay Your RMDs in Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • ‘The whole market is in danger of collapsing’: Germany warns of a ‘Lehman moment’ if Russia cuts off natural gas to Europe

    Russia’s fiddling with gas flows to Europe could create an economic spillover effect, warns Germany’s top economy minister.

  • Lori Augustine has United flying high at SFO

    Lori Augustine took a familiar path to the Bay Area, loading up a U-Haul and moving here from Missouri for better economic opportunities and the freedom to be herself as a gay woman. Finding a job was a secondary concern, joining United Airlines as a customer service agent shortly after arriving in the Bay Area 25 years ago. Today, after senior leadership roles for United in Los Angeles and its Chicago headquarters, she dubs herself the CEO of United’s hub at SFO, where she oversees much of the carrier’s operations.

  • Oil CEOs Get Olive Branch From Granholm in Gas-Price Huddle

    (Bloomberg) -- The US energy chief struck a conciliatory tone in a high-stakes meeting with top oil executives to discuss soaring gasoline prices on Thursday, though the huddle yielded little progress on a plan to address the supply crunch. Most Read from BloombergJuul’s Vaping Products Are Ordered Off the Market in the USElon Musk Says New Tesla Plants Are ‘Money Furnaces’ Losing BillionsThese Are the World’s Most Liveable Cities in 2022Recession Worries Boost Treasuries; Stocks Advance: Market

  • Germany looking at repurposing unused Nord Stream 2 pipeline for LNG use -report

    The German government is considering converting parts of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline into a connection for a liquefied natural gas terminal on the Baltic Sea coast. Magazine Der Spiegel reported on Friday that the German economy ministry is considering expropriating the part of the pipeline system located on German territory and cutting it off from the rest of the pipeline. Russia said it would be a matter for lawyers if Germany took such steps.

  • These 9 Warren Buffett Stocks Are Higher During the Nasdaq Bear Market

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for making money. Despite navigating his way through more than a half-dozen bear markets since taking the reins in 1965, the Oracle of Omaha has created more than $590 billion in shareholder value and overseen a better than 3,600,000% aggregate return for his company's Class A shares (BRK.A). Warren Buffett's success as an investor is the result of a long list of factors, including his love of dividend-paying stocks and time-tested businesses that can outperform in virtually any economic environment.

  • Salesforce's Marc Benioff: Return-to-office mandates 'are never going to work'

    Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff weighs in on the return to offices.

  • Exclusive-Rogers-Shaw M&A hinges on Shaw Mobile sale, sources say

    Canada's competition bureau is expected to ask Rogers Communications Inc to sell Shaw Communications Inc's cellular business to overcome antitrust concerns presented by Rogers' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) acquisition of Shaw, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday. Canada's competition bureau has blocked Rogers' proposed purchase of Shaw on the grounds that the deal will lessen competition in the telecom sector, leading to increased mobile bills for consumers. As part of the merger remedy, Rogers-Shaw last week agreed to sell Freedom Mobile, the cellular business owned by Shaw, to Montreal-based Quebecor Inc for C$2.85 billion.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Russia to default for first time in a century as payment deadline looms – live updates

    Nuclear submarine supplier to be sold to US buyer after diplomatic row Russian default expected within days Grace period for overdue bond payment lapses on Sunday Germany’s Habeck warns of industrial shutdown as gas crisis grows Retail sales volumes down 0.5pc in May FTSE 100 rises strongly amid European rally Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The pro-Brussels establishment is painting Brexit as an economic disaster to reverse it Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • These dividend stocks yield at least 5% and have plenty of room to raise payouts

    DEEP DIVE This year’s stock price declines make for an increasing number of stocks with high dividend yields of at least 5%. Below is a screen that highlights 29 that appear to be able to raise their payouts considerably.

  • Denison Announces Execution of Agreements with Kineepik Métis Local #9

    Denison Mines Corp. ("Denison" or the "Company") (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Participation and Funding Agreement (the "Participation Agreement") with Kineepik Métis Local #9 ("KML"), which expresses Denison's and KML's mutual commitment to the co-development of an agreement supporting the advancement of the in-situ recovery ("ISR") uranium mining operation proposed at the Company's 95% owned Wheeler River Uranium Project ("Wheeler River Proje

  • Walgreens reaches $105 million settlement with shareholders

    Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc agreed to pay $105 million to settle a long-running class-action lawsuit accusing it of misleading shareholders about how rising generic drug prices and reimbursement pressures would hurt its pharmacy business. The preliminary all-cash settlement was filed on Thursday in a federal court in Chicago following six months of mediation, and requires a judge's approval. Walgreens denied wrongdoing, but settled to avoid the uncertainty, burden and cost of further litigation, settlement papers show.

  • Cisco Wins Appeal of $1.9 Billion Patent-Infringement Judgment

    A U.S. appeals court said the judge in the original case should have disqualified himself after learning his wife owned stock in Cisco Systems.

  • Toyota, Subaru shares drop on "embarrassing" recalls of first EVs

    Toyota Motor shares slipped after it recalled some of its first mass-made all-electric cars, launched two months ago, because of a risk of wheels coming loose, a setback to its ambitions to electrify its model range. Toyota, the world's largest automaker by sales, said on Thursday it would recall 2,700 bZ4X SUVs globally. Subaru Corp, in which Toyota has a nearly 20% stake, also said it was recalling about 2,600 units of the Solterra, a related model.

  • Big oil executives to receive 'stern message' on gas prices from Biden administration

    As a part of a range of actions this week on gas prices, the Biden administration has summoned seven of the nations top oil refining companies to Washington for a meeting.

  • Oil Prices Slip After Powell Raises Possibility of Recession

    Crude prices were trading down after two days of Congressional testimony from the chair of the Federal Reserve.

  • Low Bitcoin Price Weighs on Crypto Mining Stocks

    Worried about falling profits and high fixed costs, investors have been dumping publicly traded bitcoin miners like Riot Blockchain and TeraWulf amid the cryptocurrency selloff.

  • Netflix co-CEO Sarandos says streaming service is bringing ads to platform

    Netflix Inc. Chief Executive Ted Sarandos made it official Thursday: Ads are coming to the streaming service, and the company is huddling with potential business partners to make it happen.