InventHelp Inventor Develops a More Sanitary Bathroom Accessory (SFO-733)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was using the restroom and noticed the splashes coming from me," said an inventor from Richmond, Calif. "so I invented the SPLASH SCREEN to prevent that from happening."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention effectively reduces splashes onto the floor and surfaces surrounding the commode, as well as the individual's clothing. It improves sanitary conditions by eliminating buildup of stains, splashes, wetness, bacteria, germs, and odors on and around the toilet. Individuals can safely use the toilet without embarrassing and unsanitary splashes on their clothes. The device could be used in both commercial and consumer bathrooms and is easy to use and install.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-SFO-733, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-more-sanitary-bathroom-accessory-sfo-733-301574397.html

SOURCE InventHelp

