U.S. markets close in 1 hour 27 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,004.96
    +12.03 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,899.12
    +151.26 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,336.50
    +13.17 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,884.09
    +1.35 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.92
    -3.04 (-3.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,776.50
    +7.10 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    22.17
    +0.50 (+2.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0354
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8800
    +0.0670 (+1.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1783
    -0.0057 (-0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.9710
    +1.2160 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,550.09
    +5.77 (+0.03%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.42
    +14.14 (+3.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.17
    +67.13 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,963.47
    -300.10 (-1.06%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Motorized Accessory for Manual Wheelchairs (CLM 578)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a simple way to transform a manual wheelchair into a motorized model," said an inventor, from Galloway, Ohio, "so I invented the TRANSPORT MY WAY CADDY. My design would provide added mobility for wheelchair users and it would eliminate the need for a caregiver to push the wheelchair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an effective way to maneuver a manual wheelchair. In doing so, it eliminates the need for assistance. As a result, it reduces stress, strain, pressure, and fatigue and it could increase mobility and independence. The invention features a practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for individuals who utilize manual wheelchairs. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Columbus sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CLM-578, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-motorized-accessory-for-manual-wheelchairs-clm-578-301675666.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Number of uncounted ballots dwindling in race for District 3

    Now Republican incumbent Rep. Lauren Boebert is in the lead with a gap, it may be difficult for Democrat Adam Frisch to make up the distance as uncounted ballots dwindle.

  • The Great Russian Oil Switch Is Gathering Momentum

    (Bloomberg) -- Diversion of Russia’s crude exports to Asia is gathering pace, with record volumes heading on tankers to the region’s ports. The need to switch is becoming more acute as a ban looms on seaborne imports into Europe, which was previously Moscow’s core export market.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the Wor

  • Amazon to lay off thousands of employees: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses a New York Times report that Amazon is planning to cut thousands of workers amid a broader slowdown in tech.

  • Elon Musk’s Tesla Compensation Trial in Delaware Court Kicks Off

    A Tesla shareholder, Richard Tornetta, is seeking to nullify Mr. Musk’s 2018 compensation grant, valued at around $52 billion at recent share prices. The plaintiff is alleging that the board at the time failed to disclose crucial information about the package to shareholders, who signed off on it. Ira Ehrenpreis, who ran point for Tesla’s board on developing the plan, testified that the pay package featured “extraordinarily ambitious and difficult” hurdles and was meant to keep Mr. Musk, a serial entrepreneur, engaged in the car maker.

  • Is $500k Enough to Retire at Age 60?

    Most people widely accept that the retirement age is 65 because this has long been the traditional age needed for Social Security benefits. However, it has increased to 66 or 67 in recent times, depending on when you were born. … Continue reading → The post Can You Retire at 60 With $500,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Major US LNG Exporter May Extend Texas Plant Outage Through December

    (Bloomberg) -- A major US liquefied natural gas exporter will likely extend an outage that began in June, curbing much-needed supply to customers in Europe and Asia right before winter.Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitFTX Latest: Binance CEO Plans Recovery Fund, Laments Bad ActorsFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionUS Stocks Climb as Fed’s Brainard Buoys Sentim

  • You can’t rely on Social Security to fund your retirement — it’s time to rethink your retirement savings strategy

    Following a period of record inflation, Social Security’s latest cost of living adjustment (COLA) means retirees will see the biggest bump to their benefits checks in 40 years. While this move will provide much-needed relief to struggling retirees — as the price of everything from groceries to gasoline skyrockets — it doesn’t necessarily spell good things for the future of Social Security, which has a projected depletion date of 2035 for its trust fund. Americans are running out of longstanding “safety nets” — without infrastructure like pensions or Social Security, the impetus falls onto the individual to take on more responsibility, now more than ever, for their own retirement security.

  • China refiners slow down Russian oil purchases as sanctions near - trade

    Chinese refiners are slowing down Russian crude purchases in December and paying lower premiums in the face of imminent European Union sanctions and uncertainty surrounding the G7's plan to cap Russian oil prices, trading sources said. The slowdown in trade is causing Russian crude supplies to build up, weighing on prices, as China and India have become major buyers of the oil since the Ukraine war broke out. The European Union will ban Russian crude and oil products imports on Dec. 5 and Feb. 5, respectively.

  • Here Are All 23 Stocks I've Bought During the 2022 Bear Market

    The ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, broad-based S&P 500, and tech-dependent Nasdaq Composite have all plunged into bear market territory. Historically, stock market crashes, corrections, and bear markets have represented the ideal time for long-term investors to put their money to work. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the parent company of internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is a new addition to my portfolio in 2022 (I specifically bought GOOGL).

  • Can I Use My HSA for My Spouse?

    Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) offer triple tax benefits. Contributions are tax-deductible, they grow tax-deferred and withdrawals are tax-free when used for eligible medical expenses. If you're married, you might be wondering if you can use your HSA funds to pay … Continue reading → The post Health Savings Account (HSA) Rules for Spouses appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Binance CEO Announces 'Industry Recovery Fund' Amid FTX Exchange Collapse

    The world's largest crypto exchange Binance is forming an "industry recovery fund" to help projects overcome possible liquidity crises.

  • Your 401(k) has had a wild year — how to know when it’s time to rebalance

    After a rollercoaster of a year, retirement accounts may need a little fine tuning and consultation. Retirement Tip of the Week: If you haven’t checked the asset allocation of your investments recently, do so now to make sure that the makeup of your portfolio will keep you on track for your goals. If your portfolio breakdown is off, it’s time to rebalance.

  • A Used-Car Dealer Raised Millions From ESG Investors. The Customer Complaints Continued.

    Idaira Chavez is just the type of car buyer that BlackRock new social-impact fund might have had in mind when it bought a stake in Tricolor Auto Group. Tricolor gave Chavez, 21, a loan to buy a 2012 Kia Optima off one of its lots earlier this year. “In putting our clients’ money to work in companies like Tricolor, we’re helping more people gain access to affordable transportation and build a better life,” BlackRock says on its website.

  • Oil Market Faces ‘Considerable Uncertainties,’ OPEC Warns

    The cartel warned that major unknowns such as Covid-19 cases in China and the impact of Western efforts to frustrate Russian oil exports clouded the outlook for energy markets.

  • The Classic 60-40 Investment Strategy Falls Apart. ‘There’s No Place to Hide.’

    The standard advice to keep retirement savings in a mix of stocks and bonds has helped offset big losses in previous years—but not this one.

  • Real Estate Agents Aren't Surprised Digital Brokers Like Redfin Are In Trouble

    One year ago, tech real estate marketplace Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) announced it was discontinuing its iBuyer division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 25% of its workforce. This week, digital real estate brokerage Redfin Corp. (NASDAQ: RDFN) has done the same, shutting down its Redfin Now division, eliminating its home-flipping business and cutting 13% of its staff. While many will see this as a sad sign of a faltering real estate economy, many real estate professionals

  • Report: Amazon to lay off 10,000 corporate, tech employees

    Amazon could begin the layoffs as soon as this week. The move comes less than two weeks after the company told employees it was capping its corporate headcount.

  • Google Reaches $391.5 Million Settlement With States Over Location Tracking Practices

    Attorneys general found that Google violated state consumer protection laws by misleading consumers about its location-data practices, tracking consumers even when their location history setting was turned off.

  • FTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File Is Empty

    (Bloomberg) -- The collapse of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire has been chaotic, fast and full of unknowns. The world should soon get some answers via a Delaware federal court. Most Read from BloombergChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftFTX Latest: Balance-Sheet Blowup Reverberates in Crypto MarketsFTX’s Balance Sheet, Hack Paint Dim Picture for User RecoveryFall of the World’s Hottest Stock Cost Sea Founders $32 BillionFTX’s Freefall Into Bankruptcy Shows Why Case File

  • Elon Musk, Tesla Board Members to Defend CEO’s Pay in Court

    Elon Musk is headed to court this week in Delaware to defend his multibillion-dollar compensation package at Tesla.