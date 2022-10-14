U.S. markets close in 1 hour 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,592.69
    -77.22 (-2.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,668.25
    -370.47 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,369.99
    -279.16 (-2.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,688.83
    -39.59 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.64
    -3.47 (-3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,648.60
    -28.40 (-1.69%)
     

  • Silver

    18.15
    -0.77 (-4.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9725
    -0.0058 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0060
    +0.0540 (+1.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1168
    -0.0163 (-1.44%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7290
    +1.5470 (+1.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,193.71
    -66.34 (-0.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.08
    -13.10 (-2.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,858.79
    +8.52 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,090.76
    +853.34 (+3.25%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Accessory for Smokers (CHK-246)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient way for smokers to store, organize and transport a variety of accessories," said an inventor, from Aurora, Ill., "so I invented THE WEED CUP. My design would eliminate the need for a smoker to carry an ashtray, grinder, storage containers and a rolling tray as separate items."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a multipurpose accessory for smokers. In doing so, it offers a convenient place to deposit ashes. It also ensures that a grinder is readily available and it enables the user to store unground tobacco/marijuana, rolled cigarettes, etc. The invention features a compact and portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who smoke tobacco and marijuana. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CHK-246, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multipurpose-accessory-for-smokers-chk-246-301649113.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $8.27, marking a +1.1% move from the previous day.

  • Flat retail sales are just the beginning. Consumers are increasingly worried about rising prices, a looming recession, and uncertainty about what’s next.

    If people tighten their purse strings into the holiday season, economists say it makes the prospect of a recession in 2022 even more likely.

  • Morocco Set to Scrap Bond Market Return, May Tap IMF Credit Line

    (Bloomberg) -- Morocco is set to shelve a planned issue of a sovereign bond this year and may draw instead on its credit line with the International Monetary Fund, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, as the government looks for a cheaper way to repay debt maturing in December.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery Gia

  • Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) closed at $73.12 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.52% move from the prior day.

  • Starbucks links rewards program with Delta Air Lines

    The move is the first step in the coffee giant's plan to grow its rewards program by linking with other global brands.

  • Enter Boeing, as Airbus and Qatar resume court battle

    Boeing was dragged into the case for the first time as lawyers quarrelled over access to a preliminary contract for its 737 MAX jets - illustrating the domino effect on a $150 billion global jetliner industry from the rare London legal battle. Qatar Airways is suing Airbus in a division of the High Court over damage to the painted surface and anti-lightning system on A350 jets, saying safety could be at risk. Backed by European regulators, Airbus acknowledges quality flaws but insists the jets are safe.

  • Ciena's (CIEN) Coherent Optical Technology Used by ESnet

    Ciena's (CIEN) Waveserver 5 powered by WaveLogic 5 Extreme leveraged by the U.S. DOE ESnet.

  • A Huge Glut of Bitcoin Mining Rigs Is Sitting Unused in Boxes

    The situation is further disrupting the economics of a sector already hit by low crypto prices and high energy costs.

  • French Food Company Danone To Dismiss Russian Dairy Business; Incur €1B Loss

    French food company Danone SA (OTC: GPDNF) has decided to initiate a process to transfer the effective control of its Essential Dairy and Plant-based (EDP) business in Russia. The transaction could result in a write-off of up to €1 billion. The company decided as it felt the best option to ensure long-term local business continuity for its employees, consumers, and partners. In the first nine months of 2022, the EDP Russia business represented around 5% of Danone's net sales. In March, the compa

  • Hub Stock Showing Improving Market Leadership: One To Watch

    Hub stock shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 80 to 85.

  • Key Factors Affecting Northern Trust's (NTRS) Q3 Earnings

    Despite a rise in NII, backed by higher rates, Northern Trust's (NTRS) Q3 fee income is likely to have been affected by weaker equity and fixed-income markets.

  • CPI Inflation Data Hot, But Dow Jones Roars Back From Bear Lows As Treasury Yields Slash Gains

    The core CPI inflation rate hit a 40-year high, raising Fed rate hike targets. The Dow Jones dived, rebounded as yields soared and fell back.

  • Boeing (BA) Clinches $85M Deal to Support P-8A Aircraft

    Boeing (BA) is going to offer CFM56-7B27A/3 and CFM56-7B27AE engine depot-level maintenance and repair for P-8A Poseidon jets.

  • US Treasury asks major banks if it should buy back U.S. government bonds

    Investors are worried about rising volatility in bonds as the Federal Reserve rapidly raises interest rates to bring down inflation. The Treasury market has swelled from $5 trillion in 2007 and $17 trillion in early 2020, while banks are facing more regulatory constraints that they say make it more difficult to intermediate trades. The Treasury is asking dealers about the specifics of how buybacks could work “in order to better assess the merits and limitations of implementing a buyback program.”

  • Inflation at 8.2%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Money

    Last month, the Federal Reserve implemented its fifth straight interest rate hike this year, and its third consecutive hike at 75 basis points, bringing its key funds rate up to the 3% to 3.25% range. The move showed that the central bank is deadly serious about taking on the stubbornly high inflation that has been plaguing the economy since the middle of 2021. The Fed’s turn toward an aggressive anti-inflationary policy may not be hard enough, however, as the September data, released this morni

  • Datadog (DDOG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Datadog (DDOG) closed at $82.35, marking a -0.45% move from the previous day.

  • Barclays now sees 5%-5.25% fed funds rate by February on the back of 'more aggressive, front-loaded' Fed hikes

    Barclays lifted its expectations for the next few rate hikes by the Federal Reserve on Thursday following September's hotter-than-expected consumer-price-index report. The firm now expects 75 basis point rate hikes each at the Fed's November and December meetings, versus a prior expectation for a 50-basis-point move in the final month of the year, according to a note by Jonathan Millar, Pooja Sriram and others at the firm. Barclays also sees a 50-basis-point rate hike in February, up from a prio

  • Apple gets into the savings game as it deepens financial push

    Apple Inc. is deepening its involvement in the world of financial services. The consumer-electronics company plans to let Apple Card users park their Daily Cash in a high-yield Goldman Sachs savings account, according to a Thursday press release. Cardholders can choose to open this savings account and have their Daily Cash, the company’s form of cash-back rewards, put in the account automatically, once the product rolls out “over the coming months.”

  • Kroger (KR) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Kroger (KR) closed at $46.57, marking a +1.15% move from the previous day.

  • McDonald's Hikes Dividend By 10%

    McDonald’s Corp (NYSE: MCD) said its Board of Directors approved a 10% increase in quarterly cash dividend to $1.52. The dividend is payable on December 15, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 1, 2022. The new dividend of $1.52 per share is equivalent to $6.08 annually. Also Read: McDonald’s Temporarily Defeats Black Franchisees’ $1B Bias Lawsuit The company has raised its dividend for 46 consecutive years since paying its first dividend in 1976. McDonald’s held