U.S. markets close in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,954.35
    -10.99 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,769.76
    +24.07 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,037.73
    -108.33 (-0.97%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,838.40
    -11.34 (-0.61%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.72
    -0.36 (-0.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,739.30
    -15.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    -0.13 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0247
    -0.0073 (-0.71%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8230
    +0.0050 (+0.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1818
    -0.0079 (-0.66%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.1000
    +1.7750 (+1.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    15,988.28
    -592.58 (-3.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    366.84
    -5.51 (-1.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.85
    -8.67 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,944.79
    +45.02 (+0.16%)
     
Survey:

What's the worst-performing company of 2022? We want your nominees. Tell us here.

InventHelp Inventor Develops Multipurpose Vehicle Window Shield (KXX 355)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I struggled with scraping frost and snow off my vehicle during the frigid winter," said the inventor from Wytheville, Va. "I thought of this idea to eliminate the difficult task of clearing and protecting a vehicle from the elements during the winter and summer months."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He invented WEATHER SHIELD that eliminates the need to manually scrape frost and snow off the front windshield and side windows with this heated product. It will help keep the windows clean, dry and obstruction free while also improving visibility and safe travelling. The device could spare the owner broken fingernails, wet clothes and muscle strains from difficult manual scraping. Additionally, this would also be able to keep the vehicle interior cooler and protected during the hot summer months.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-KXX-355, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-multipurpose-vehicle-window-shield-kxx-355-301676550.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Russia Loses 90% of Its Key European Oil Market Before Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- With just two weeks to go until European Union sanctions come into force, Russia has already lost more than 90% of its market in the bloc’s northern countries, previously the mainstay of shipments from the Baltic and Arctic terminals.Russia shipped just 95,000 barrels a day to Rotterdam — its only remaining European destination for seaborne deliveries outside the Mediterranean/Black Sea basin — in the four weeks to Nov. 18. That’s down from more than 1.2 million barrels a day sent

  • DraftKings Says Investigating Report of Customer Accounts Being Hacked

    The customer support Twitter account for DraftKings acknowledges "customers having issues with their accounts."

  • This Many Americans Retire With a Million Dollars

    Saving $1 million (or more) for retirement is a great goal to have. Putting that much aside could make it easier to live your preferred lifestyle when you retire, without having to worry about running short of money. However, not … Continue reading → The post What Percentage of Retirees Have a Million Dollars? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Tesla issues recalls for Model 3, Model Y EVs

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Tesla's latest vehicle recall over a tail light issue, making it the EV maker's 19th recall this year.

  • In Dublin, It’s Elon Musk Versus the Housing Market

    (Bloomberg) -- At Twitter’s European headquarters, surviving employees have one big problem with Elon Musk’s demand that everyone must return to the office: finding somewhere to live.Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentStocks Pare Drop After Comments From Fed’s Daly: Mark

  • Elizabeth Holmes and Sam Bankman-Fried: How wunderkinds go wild

    Theranos' Elizabeth Holmes and FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried were two tech entrepreneurs who rose and fell on bad decision-making. Coaching may have prevented disaster.

  • New FTX CEO Paid $1,300 an Hour, Court Filings Show

    Non-executive directors hired in the wake of the crypto exchange’s collapse are earning $50,000 a month – but the fees may pale in comparison to the overall costs of corporate restructuring.

  • Why Kinder Morgan, ExxonMobil, and Chevron Stocks Are Diving Today

    Fear has gripped the oil and gas markets, but you'll want to consider buying, not selling, stocks right now.

  • 5 Dividend Stocks to Build Your Portfolio Around in 2023

    Dividend stocks can be an excellent route for investors looking for less volatility and some passive income to pad their pockets. Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is a name virtually everyone knows, but its boring business model might cause some to overlook this excellent dividend stock. Importantly, Coca-Cola is very profitable; it converts 29% of its sales into free cash flow, cash profits that fund its dividend.

  • Younger Chinese are spurning factory jobs that power the economy

    Growing up in a Chinese village, Julian Zhu only saw his father a few times a year when he returned for holidays from his exhausting job in a textile mill in southern Guangdong province. For Zhu, and millions of other younger Chinese, the low pay, long hours of drudgery and the risk of injuries are no longer sacrifices worth making. "After a while that work makes your mind numb," said the 32-year-old, who quit the production lines some years ago and now makes a living selling milk formula and doing scooter deliveries for a supermarket in Shenzhen, China's southern tech hub.

  • Bitcoin mining difficulty reaches all-time-high despite slump in price, FTX woes

    Bitcoin mining difficulty rose 0.51% to an all-time-high in Monday’s biweekly adjustment, according to BTC.com.

  • Tesla’s 19th recall this year is the least of shareholders’ headaches

    Three weeks into November, Tesla is already on its fourth recall of the month.

  • OPEC+ Eyes Output Increase Ahead of Restrictions on Russian Oil

    The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep energy flowing amid new attempts to blunt Russia’s oil industry over the Ukraine war.

  • What Is My Coast FIRE for Retirement?

    Adherents of the Financial Independence/Retire Early (FIRE) movement aim to reach a point where they don't need ongoing income to retire and to get to that point before reaching age 65. Not surprisingly it requires rigorous savings and a frugal mentality. However, … Continue reading → The post What Is Your Coast FIRE for Retirement? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Employees or independent contractors? Fairness for America’s gig workers must come from entrepreneurs, not government.

    The new rules being promulgated by the U.S. Department of Labor about how to classify gig workers have evoked spirited responses on both sides of the issue. Labor activists want to see gig workers treated as employees, with employers paying a minimum wage, overtime, a portion of a worker’s Social Security taxes, and contributions to unemployment insurance. Companies that employ gig workers, meanwhile, want to treat them as independent contractors, as this eliminates investing in the assets supplied by the gig worker as well as the risk of overstaffing.

  • Oil Prices Slide on Potential OPEC+ Output Increase

    Oil prices slid after The Wall Street Journal reported that Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers are discussing an increase in crude production. The move could help heal a rift with the Biden administration and keep oil flowing when the harshest sanctions to date strike the Russian energy industry starting Dec. 5. Brent-crude futures fell more than 4.5% to about $83.40 a barrel, extending earlier losses. An increase of up to 500,000 barrels a day is under discussion for the Dec. 4 meeting of OP

  • Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple

    Visa, UnitedHealth Group, Exxon Mobil, Microsoft, Apple are part of the Zacks Investment Ideas article.

  • Exro Technologies' Achieves ISO 9001 Certification for its World-Class Manufacturing and Innovation Centers in Calgary, Alberta

    Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) (the "Company" or "Exro"), a leading clean technology company that has developed new generation power electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, is pleased to announce that the Company has achieved International Organization for Standardization (ISO) ISO 9001:2015 certification at its world-class manufacturing center and engineering innovation center, both located in Calg

  • Musk Considers Further Twitter Layoffs in Sales on Monday

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is considering firing more Twitter Inc. employees as soon as Monday, this time targeting the sales and partnership side of the business after mass resignations among engineers on Thursday, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergDisney Shares Jump on Optimism Over Iger’s Surprise ReturnMalaysia Latest: Parties Race to Form Government Before DeadlineSwedish Housing Is Now in the Worst Rout Since the 1990sMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race P

  • Race to Secure Gas for Europe’s Future Winters Has Already Begun

    Some companies are weighing U.S. LNG deals, but talks have hit hurdles because of climate goals and pricing.