U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,844.82
    +22.43 (+0.59%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,203.93
    +176.43 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,497.86
    +21.76 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,760.93
    +6.84 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.35
    -0.21 (-0.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.92
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0023 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.9090
    +0.0370 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,818.91
    +12.57 (+0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.74
    -1.21 (-0.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,405.87
    +170.62 (+0.65%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops All-Natural Bath Additive (BDH-195)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a unique and nourishing bath additive that can be easily enjoyed while soaking in a bath full of warm water," said an inventor, from Owings Mills, Md., "so I invented the E G GSENTIAL OIL. My design could provide added relaxation and health benefits and it would make an ideal gift during the holidays and other special occasions."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved way to enjoy essential oils in the bath. In doing so, it could contribute to a more relaxing and rejuvenating bath. It also could help to sooth joint pain and stiffness, it may improve the health of skin and it could provide anti-aging properties. The invention features a fun and all-natural design that is easy to use so it is ideal for women and men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BDH-195, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-all-natural-bath-additive-bdh-195-301707493.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Hair Cycling Is Trending On TikTok, And It Might Be Your Key To Healthier Hair

    Hair cycling is going viral on TikTok. Here, hairstylists explain what it is, the benefits, and why you should try it the next time you wash your hair.

  • Kate Hudson Credits This Kitchen Staple For Her Glowing Skin

    All you need to know about Kate Hudson’s beauty routine—including her favorite products—and the surprising things she does for a healthy body inside and out.

  • Volatile rouble recovers ground after biggest weekly slump since July

    The Russian rouble strengthened sharply in a volatile session on Monday, recovering some ground after its largest weekly slump since early July on fears over the impact of oil and gas sanctions on Russia's export revenue. The rouble lost about 8% last week and is down over 10% this month after an oil embargo and price cap came into force. The rouble remains one of the world's best-performing major currencies against the dollar this year, supported by capital controls and reduced imports, but it has lost top spot to Brazil's real in the past week.

  • Stocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks made small advances while currencies were mixed in Asia on Monday amid cautious trading and reduced liquidity with many markets closed for holidays.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You

  • Sanctions forcing Russia's Sberbank to close UAE office, company says

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia's dominant lender Sberbank will be forced to close its office in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) early next year, First Deputy Chairman Alexander Vedyakhin said on Monday, blaming sanctions pressure. Sweeping Western sanctions targeted Russia's financial system after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Sberbank is one of several major Russian banks to have been blocked from the international SWIFT payments system and some senior executives have been personally hit by sanctions.

  • Here's How Much a $1000 Investment in Splunk Made 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Why investing for the long run, especially if you buy certain popular stocks, could reap huge rewards.

  • How to Factor Family Into Your Retirement Plan

    Hashing out a family retirement plan can be overwhelming. That's why it's important to revisit things like timing, saving for kids’ college, and caregiving for elderly parents each year.

  • Is WisdomTree Global exU.S. Quality Dividend Growth ETF (DNL) a Strong ETF Right Now?

    Smart Beta ETF report for DNL

  • Crypto is like the ‘World of Warcraft’ economy and legitimizing it with regulations would hurt the financial system, says economist

    "While there's money involved, I don't think any of us would call on [regulators] to supervise online massive multiplayer games," argued Stephen Cecchetti.

  • Rivian Is Having a Horrible Year

    What a horrible year: Rivian would be tempted to say. Everything went wrong on the stock market for the young electric vehicle manufacturer, considered one of Tesla's most serious rivals. At the time of writing, Rivian's stock is trading around $19.14.

  • Disney and Nike Share a Tough and Wild Story Together

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average had a wild ride this year, facing multiple headwinds. Here's a look at the five worst performing stocks of the 30 companies the index tracks.

  • ‘This is crypto extinction’: Peter Schiff predicted the 2008 financial crash — now he sees the total destruction of digital currencies very soon. 3 assets he likes instead

    Will there be a new beginning?

  • The FTX Trade That’s Tempting Oaktree and Baupost: Credit Weekly

    (Bloomberg) -- Editor’s Note: Welcome to Credit Weekly, where Bloomberg’s global team of reporters will catch you up on the hottest stories of the past week while also offering you a peek into what to expect in credit markets for the days ahead.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if

  • ECB’s Schnabel Says Rates Need to Reach ‘Restrictive’ Level

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkEuropean Central Bank Executive Board member Isabel S

  • China’s Economy Is Showing Increasing Strain From the Covid Tsunami

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Great Books That Will Make You ThinkChina’s economy continued to slow in December as the

  • One Company Dominates Wall Street on Oil Frenzy

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average experienced volatility this year, facing multiple headwinds. Even so, a few stocks listed in the index performed well. Here's a look at four of them.

  • What the Fed’s December rate hike means for homebuyers and sellers

    The December rate hike was the seventh bump in 2022, a year that saw mortgage rates swing wildly from 3.4% in January all the way to 7.12% in October before inching back down again.

  • Elon Musk Warns Bankruptcy Still Hangs Over Twitter

    The billionaire took over the social network on October 27, and is revamping it to make it profitable.

  • Elon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Elon Musk is warning against something he himself has done — borrowing against the value of securities one owns — because of the risk of “mass panic” in the stock market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Warns Against Margin Debt on Risk of Market ‘Mass Panic’World Economy Is Headed for a Recession in 2023, Researcher SaysStocks Rise, Currencies Mixed in Cautious Trading: Markets WrapRussia May Raise Crude Oil Exports if EU Ban Cuts RefiningBest Nonfiction of 2022: Gre

  • Wall Street and Fed Flopped in Trying to Predict 2022

    Almost everyone on Wall Street and in Washington got 2022 wrong. The Federal Reserve expected 2021’s inflation surge to be transitory. Core inflation climbed to a four-decade high this fall, nearly tripling the Fed’s full-year forecast.