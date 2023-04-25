InventHelp Inventor Develops Newly Designed French Fry Container (CCT-4710)

PITTSBURGH, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a neat and easy way to enjoy French fries with ketchup or other condiments," said an inventor, from Dayton, Ohio, "so I invented the FRENCH FRIES/ CATSUP HOLDER CUP. My design offers a mess-free way to dip fries in ketchup."

The invention provides easy access to ketchup for dipping French fries. In doing so, it eliminates the need to squeeze ketchup into a cup, container, or onto a wrapper. It also enables the user to easily dip French fries into condiments with one hand. As a result, it, could reduce messes and stains. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for fast-food outlets, restaurants and concession stands. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4710, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

