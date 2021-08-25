U.S. markets close in 58 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops No Scent Feed Shot (SKC-669)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I desired a means to attract game while hunting or attempting to photograph wildlife," said an inventor from Brenham, Texas. "This inspired me to develop a device to dispense feed from a distance to eliminate any human scent."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

He developed the patent-pending FEED LAUNCHER to increase a hunter's chances of encountering game by launching feed away from the hunter's spot. This device may entice animals to approach the area which could result in a more productive and enjoyable hunting trip. Additionally, this invention may reduce the risk of animals detecting the hunter's scent or hearing or spotting him.

The original design was submitted to the national sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SKC-669, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-no-scent-feed-shot-skc-669-301360181.html

SOURCE InventHelp

