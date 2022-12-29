U.S. markets close in 5 hours 5 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops an Odor and Stain Absorbing Device for Incomplete Wiping (FED-2434)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there had to be a way to eliminate embarrassing stains and odors from defecating, flatulence, or from physical limitations or hemorrhoid conditions," said an inventor from Seattle, Wash., "so I invented THE BARRIER."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention prevents unwanted odors and stains that result from wiping improperly after defecating, flatulence, or from physical limitations or hemorrhoid conditions providing peace of mind knowing that users would be fully protected. The device averts uncomfortable and embarrassing mishaps, unsightly stains, and unpleasant odors. It is comfortable to wear, effective and discreet as well as practical, convenient and easy to use. Its light weight, compact size is easily stored and transported when needed.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2434, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-an-odor-and-stain-absorbing-device-for-incomplete-wiping-fed-2434-301708365.html

SOURCE InventHelp

