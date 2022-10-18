U.S. markets close in 3 hours 17 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Off-Road Adventure Trailer (HAD-197)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a comfortable place for outdoor enthusiasts and adventure travelers to sleep," said an inventor, from Sunny Isles Beach, Fla., "so I invented the MIGRATOR (FIM CARAVANS). My design enables you to sleep on a flat and dry surface and it ensures that you are fully protected against rain, winds, animals, and bothersome insects."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved trailer for parking and sleeping overnight almost anywhere desired. In doing so, it offers an alternative to sleeping on a truck bed, pitching a tent, or renting a motel room. As a result, it enhances comfort, convenience and privacy. The invention features a safe and user-friendly design that is easy to tow and use so it is ideal for hunters, anglers, campers, and other outdoors enthusiasts. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-HAD-197, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-off-road-adventure-trailer-had-197-301649893.html

SOURCE InventHelp

