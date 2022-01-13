U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,695.31
    -31.04 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,326.24
    +35.92 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,968.92
    -219.48 (-1.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,178.32
    +2.26 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.53 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,821.40
    -5.90 (-0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.15
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1464
    +0.0018 (+0.16%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7200
    -0.0050 (-0.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    +0.0009 (+0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1430
    -0.5230 (-0.46%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,900.40
    -844.66 (-1.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.15
    -18.42 (-1.76%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,563.85
    +12.13 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,489.13
    -276.53 (-0.96%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Oral Care Tool for Healthy Gums (ALL-2672)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "People who wear dentures or suffer from gum disease often experience painful gums," said an inventor from Jasper, Ga. "This accessory is designed to alleviate that discomfort and to serve as a preventive measure against gum disease."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

She developed GUM MASSAGER to help relieve gum pain associated with dentures and gum disease. As such, it provides an improved daily oral hygiene regimen that stimulates blood flow to inside and outside of gums to promote better periodontal health. This lightweight, compact tool is also easy to use. Its convenience, effectiveness and affordably price add to its appeal. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta 3 sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2672, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-oral-care-tool-for-healthy-gums-all-2672-301456495.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Pfizer Continues Its Covid Makeover: What's Next For This Hot Stock?

    The pandemic accelerated a transformation Pfizer began years ago. Will Pfizer stock in 2022 continue to reflect the company's change?

  • The Journey To Rewrite Human DNA Is About To Get Wild, Thanks To These CRISPR Stocks

    CRISPR stocks will face make-or-break moments in 2022 as Big Pharma joins their quest to cure serious diseases with gene editing technology.

  • Cassava: An Attractive Value Proposition

    Let’s rewind back to the start of last year, to a period when Cassava Sciences (SAVA) shares began their ascent to a higher place; investors had evidently cottoned on to the potential of the company’s prospective Alzheimer’s disease (AD) treatment simufilam. In clinical studies, the drug demonstrated an ability to improve patients’ cognitive behaviour after 6 months, 9 months and then 12 months of therapy, a feat no other AD drug had achieved before. However, the company’s reputation has been ta

  • Post-split bluebird bio plans to launch 3 gene therapies in 2 years

    Following the spinout of its cancer business, bluebird bio Inc. is all in on gene therapy, with plans to launch three new drugs by the end of 2023.

  • Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q1 2022

    These are the pharmaceutical stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q1 2022.

  • The Gene-Editing Industry Weighs In on Outlook at J.P. Morgan Conference

    Companies like Intellia Therapeutics and Editas Medicine are saying that this year will bring exciting developments.

  • ‘Put Ya’ Lighters Up’: New Study Finds Cannabis Could Block COVID-19 From Entering The Body

    A new study suggests that there may be some special health benefits hidden in cannabis plants that could help to block COVID-19

  • Cannabis Compounds Prevented Coronavirus Spread In Lab Study

    Tiny molecules in three acid compounds found in hemp prevent coronavirus from infecting human cells, an Oregon State University study found.

  • These Are the 3 Main Symptoms of the Omicron Variant

    The omicron coronavirus symptoms you should watch out for and how to know if you have the omicron variant.

  • Spotify Must ‘Take Action’ to Block Joe Rogan’s Podcast COVID Misinformation, Health Professionals Urge

    Joe Rogan, who hosts the most-listened to podcast on Spotify, has become a public health menace by repeatedly promoting falsehoods about COVID on his show, according to a group of doctors and health professionals. More than 260 doctors, nurses, scientists, health professionals and academics, in a Jan. 10 open letter to Spotify, called on the […]

  • Make sure your aging parents have the right health care—and that they don’t get scammed

    Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents with Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. “You can’t go into it thinking it’s really easy,” says Melinda Caughill, co-founder of 65 Incorporated, which offers guidance on Medicare. “People should not make their first stop an insurance agent or an insurance company,” Caughill says.

  • Disney seeks early permits for new Flamingo Crossings AdventHealth facility

    Walt Disney World and AdventHealth expect to break ground in March for a freestanding emergency department at Flamingo Crossings. Walt Disney Imagineering on Jan. 10 applied for a permit for a new 19,522-square-foot, freestanding Flamingo Crossings emergency department building and parking lot, according to records. The facility will be directly north of Disney's new 1,323-unit Flamingo Crossings Village housing complex, which caters to Disney workers including Disney College Program participants.

  • Why Cortexyme Stock Imploded in 2021

    The clinical-stage drugmaker's shares imploded last year in response to the failure of its lead Alzheimer's disease candidate atuzaginstat in a combined phase 2/3 study. Specifically, atuzaginstat reportedly missed both of its co-primary endpoints in the phase 2/3 Gain trial as a treatment for mild to moderate forms of Alzheimer's disease. Since announcing these disappointing trial results late last year, Cortexyme has said that it plans to trial the drug yet again.

  • 6 Comfortable, Protective KN95 and N95 Face Masks That Are Still in Stock

    But don’t wait to shop.

  • Biogen Got Bad News on Its Alzheimer’s Drug. Why It Hurt Eli Lilly, Too.

    Biogen stock is tumbling after the organization that sets rules for Medicare recommended making being part of a medical trial a prerequisite for having its Alzheimer’s drug covered. The call was bad news for Eli Lilly stock, too. Aduhelm, Biogen’s (ticker: BIIB) Alzheimer’s treatment, has been controversial almost from the get-go.

  • Why Veru Stock Triumphed on Tuesday

    Veru (NASDAQ: VERU), an oncology-focused biotech, saw its share price leap by over 20% on Tuesday, crushing not only the top stock market indexes, but also many peers in its sector. The reason why was clear: The company received an important regulatory nod for one of its key pipeline projects. In a press release published on Monday, Veru announced that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation for the phase 3 registration program of its enobosarm.

  • EXPLAINER-Why you should still try to avoid catching Omicron

    A fast-spreading Omicron variant that causes milder illness compared with previous versions of the coronavirus has fueled the view that COVID-19 poses less of a risk than in the past. Research has indicated that Omicron may be more likely to lead to an asymptomatic case of COVID-19 https://www.reuters.com/business/healthcare-pharmaceuticals/south-african-studies-suggest-omicron-has-higher-asymptomatic-carriage-2022-01-11 than prior variants. For those who do have symptoms, a higher proportion experience very mild illness, such as sore throat or runny nose, without the breathing difficulties typical of earlier infections.

  • Guggenheim downgrades Biogen to neutral from buy after U.S. proposes limiting access to Alzheimer's drug

    Shares of Biogen Inc. were down 0.9% in premarket trading on Thursday after Guggenheim analysts downgraded the stock to neutral, from buy. Analysts there cite the need to wait and see how the new rule proposing limited access to Biogen's Alzheimer's disease drug Aduhelm (and other drugs in the same class of treatments) to clinical trials in order to receive federal reimbursement plays out. They want to know what the size and timing of the trials will be and what clinical data will be produced fo

  • Which face mask is best to wear? Health officials weigh in

    Experts say the best way to protect yourself and those around you is by wearing a mask, but studies show the type matters.

  • Why You Shouldn't Exercise to Lose Weight

    Many of us are lacing up our sneakers and starting (or restarting) exercise regimens in hopes of shedding unwanted pounds. For starters, exercise—at least the kind most of us do—is typically ineffective for weight loss. Studies overall show that doing moderate-intensity aerobic exercise such as walking for 30 minutes a day, five days a week—the amount recommended for good health—typically produces little or no weight loss by itself.