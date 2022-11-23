U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,026.54
    +22.96 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,213.24
    +115.14 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,283.46
    +109.06 (+0.98%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,865.54
    +5.10 (+0.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.82
    -3.13 (-3.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,752.60
    +12.70 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    21.60
    +0.56 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0399
    +0.0092 (+0.89%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7090
    -0.0490 (-1.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2064
    +0.0176 (+1.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    139.4670
    -1.7100 (-1.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,472.43
    +305.74 (+1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    382.87
    +0.29 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,465.24
    +12.40 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,115.74
    +170.95 (+0.61%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ostomy Pouch Cleaning Tool (RCF 106)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a more thorough and sanitary method for removing waste matter from an ostomy pouch," said an inventor, from Pine Valley, N.Y., "so I invented the BARRIER POUCH CLEANER SWAB. My design would be employed in place of the ineffective and unhygienic practice of using wipes or tissue paper to clean the pouches."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to clean an ostomy pouch. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using wipes or tissue paper. As a result, it increases sanitation and hygiene and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities and individuals who have a colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Rochester sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RCF-106, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ostomy-pouch-cleaning-tool-rcf-106-301676581.html

SOURCE InventHelp

