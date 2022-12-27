U.S. markets close in 1 hour 34 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Ozone Generation System (CCT-4738)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a way to use electrolysis technologies to break down water and subsequently irradiate the oxygen gas with UV light to create ozone for release back into the planet's atmosphere," said an inventor, from Amelia, Ohio, "so I invented the O3- OPTIMAL OZONE OSCILLATOR. My design can be used in a wind power facility to more readily return the ozone to the environment."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective generation system for ozone. In doing so, it can be combined with alternative energy wind and solar systems. As a result, it helps to repair the planet's ozone layer. The invention features an eco-friendly design that is easy to power and use so it is ideal for electric utilities and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-CCT-4738, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ozone-generation-system-cct-4738-301707480.html

SOURCE InventHelp

