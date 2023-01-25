U.S. markets close in 3 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,981.69
    -35.26 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,518.77
    -215.19 (-0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,197.21
    -137.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.68
    -10.93 (-0.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.74
    +0.61 (+0.76%)
     

  • Gold

    1,938.20
    +2.80 (+0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    +0.14 (+0.57%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4710
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0041 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.6650
    -0.5000 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,651.60
    -188.20 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    512.10
    +0.78 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,744.87
    -12.49 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,395.01
    +95.82 (+0.35%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Padlock with Electronic Tamperproof Capabilities (RSM-118)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an improved padlock to prevent tampering and theft," said an inventor, from Corona, Calif., "so I invented the ALERT LOCK. My design can be used with storage units, sheds, garages, campers, bicycles, and other lockable devices."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention offers an improved padlock with electronic tamperproof capabilities. In doing so, it allows for remote monitoring. It also provides notification alerts. As a result, it provides added safety and peace of mind. The invention features a secure and durable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Riverside sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-RSM-118, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-padlock-with-electronic-tamperproof-capabilities-rsm-118-301727010.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Monster Growth Stocks That Could Be the Tech Giants of Tomorrow

    These companies are well positioned to earn the title "tech giant" a decade or two down the road.

  • Ethereum posts lukewarm response to 'Shanghai upgrade' ⁠— The Crypto Mile Weekly Update

    Ethereum posts a lukewarm response to this week's successful test of the blockchain's upcoming Shanghai upgrade.

  • Nvidia CEO says AI will need regulation, social norms

    Nvidia Corp Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang on Tuesday said that the burgeoning field of artificial intelligence will create powerful tools that require legal regulation and social norms that have yet to be worked out. Huang is one of the most prominent figures in artificial intelligence because Nvidia's chips are widely used in the field, including in a supercomputer that Microsoft Corp built for startup OpenAI, in which Microsoft said Monday it was making a multibillion-dollar investment.

  • UK competition watchdog probes $61 billion Broadcom-VMware deal

    The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said in November it was investigating whether the deal between the two U.S.-listed companies could substantially hurt competition in Britain, adding that it had until March 22 to decide. Broadcom and VMware did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • How Self-Regulation Can Help Crypto Thrive

    Successfully implementing self-regulation in the blockchain ecosystem is imperative, no matter what decisions and laws external forces might make.

  • Aave Community Voting to Deploy Version 3 on Ethereum

    If the proposal passes, the latest iteration of the Aave protocol will come to the Ethereum blockchain, Aave’s first and largest market.

  • Binance Says Management of Its Funds ‘Has Not Always Been Perfect’

    Discrepancies around Binance’s hot wallet management have left more questions than answers about the exchange’s funds.

  • Wasabi Wallet Will Pay You to 'Crack' a Bitcoin Wallet

    The challenge is part of a week-long educational game that has received support from 12 major partners, including Blockstream, Trezor, BTCPay and others.

  • LastPass owner GoTo says hackers stole customers' backups

    LastPass' parent company GoTo — formerly LogMeIn — has confirmed that cybercriminals stole customers’ encrypted backups during a recent breach of its systems. The breach was first confirmed by LastPass on November 30. At the time, LastPass chief executive Karim Toubba said an “unauthorized party” had gained access to some customers’ information stored in a third-party cloud service shared by LastPass and GoTo.

  • Stocks' Rebound Remains Ways Off Full Recovery

    U.S. stocks have embarked on a recovery from their lows late last year, and are up so far in 2023. Yet a full-fledged recovery to pandemic-era peaks remains out of sight—for now. All three major indexes are up from their 2022 troughs: + The S 500 is up 12%. + The Dow industrials has gained 17%. + The Nasdaq has risen 11%. But they remain well off the post-pandemic highs: + The Nasdaq is down 29%. + The S 500 is down 16%. + The Dow is down 9%.

  • Dominion Energy (D) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Dominion Energy (D) closed the most recent trading day at $62.48, moving -0.78% from the previous trading session.

  • Boeing strikes multiyear deal to include Tech Port Arena naming rights

    The aerospace giant will also invest millions to expand STEM education through its ties to Port San Antonio.

  • Prosus to Cut 30% of Corporate Staff in Latest Tech Layoffs

    (Bloomberg) -- Amsterdam-listed Prosus NV and its parent Naspers Ltd. are planning to cut their corporate workforce by 30%, becoming the latest global tech company to announce layoffs. Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His FirmDoomsday Clock Moves to 90 Seconds to M

  • Microsoft gave Wall Street hope, but then the cloud forecast turned dark

    Microsoft Corp. sparked a relief rally for the cloud Tuesday, then rained on that parade after less than two hours of joy.

  • US Sues Google to Break Up Ad Unit in Heated Antitrust Fight

    (Bloomberg) -- The US Justice Department and eight states sued Alphabet Inc.’s Google, calling for the break up of the search giant’s ad-technology business over alleged illegal monopolization of the digital advertising market.Most Read from BloombergHindenburg’s Short Sell Call Shaves $12 Billion Off Adani StocksUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockJosh Kushner Is Richer Than Trump After Billionaires Back His F

  • Crypto Markets Today: Bitcoin Holds Steady Near $23K; Gemini’s Job Cuts Continue

    FTX’s FTT token was up 8% for the day. Equities closed up.

  • Jack Dorsey’s Block Payment Platform Falls on Downgrade

    Oppenheimer bumped the stock to Perform from Outperform. The company, started by the Twitter co-founder, has gained more than 30% over the past month.

  • Resurgent Rupiah Having Best Month in Over Two Years Amid Inflow

    (Bloomberg) -- The rupiah is enjoying its best performance in more than two years as foreign inflows turbocharge its catch-up with emerging market peers. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russian War EffortCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverNYSE Gets Wave of Sell Orders, Unleashing Stock-Market ChaosHow Apple’s Upcoming Mixed-Reality Headset Will WorkBlizzard Manager Departs In Protest of Employee Ranking SystemThe Indonesian currency cli

  • AT&T could ‘turn the corner’ on a key metric this year

    AT&T Inc. scored praise for its subscriber performance last year, and now the company will look to win over Wall Street on another key metric