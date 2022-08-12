U.S. markets close in 3 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,251.24
    +43.97 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,602.07
    +265.40 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,957.60
    +177.69 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,005.14
    +29.88 (+1.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.45
    -1.89 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.80
    +6.60 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    20.52
    +0.18 (+0.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0260
    -0.0066 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8680
    -0.0200 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2130
    -0.0072 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.5650
    +0.5660 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,004.40
    -326.62 (-1.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    570.29
    -0.99 (-0.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.89
    +34.98 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.98
    +727.65 (+2.62%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Photo Display for Vehicles (DLL-3907)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to proudly display a treasured photograph in the car," said an inventor, from Edgecliff Village, Texas, "so I invented the VISOR FRAME. My design could help to promote positive thoughts while driving."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a neat way to display a photograph within a vehicle interior. In doing so, it eliminates the need to tape or prop the photo up. As a result, it helps to keep the photo safe and nice and it prevents the photo from falling. The invention features a simple and attractive design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners, professional drivers, truck drivers, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-DLL-3907, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-photo-display-for-vehicles---dll-3907-301604670.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • Outgoing Whole Foods CEO says young people ‘don’t seem like they want to work’ and thinks ‘socialists are taking over’

    John Mackey is bowing out in the battle between CEOs and a new generation entering the workforce, but as he told "Reason," he’s not leaving silently.

  • Peloton to Cut 800 Jobs, Hike Prices and Shut Stores in Sweeping Overhaul

    (Bloomberg) -- Peloton Interactive Inc. will embark on a sweeping overhaul that includes cutting nearly 800 jobs, raising prices for its Bike+ and Tread machines, and outsourcing functions such as equipment deliveries and customer service to outside companies. Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconduct

  • Mark Cuban, Mavericks in hot water over Voyager 'Ponzi scheme'

    Billionaire Mark Cuban is the latest celebrity on the receiving end of investor ire. A group of Voyager Digital customers filed a class-action suit in Florida federal court against Cuban, as well as the basketball team he owns, the Dallas Mavericks, alleging their promotion of the crypto platform resulted in more than 3.5 million investors losing $5 billion collectively. Voyager Digital's CEO, Stephen Ehrlich, was also named as a defendant in the suit.

  • China State-Owned Giants to Delist From US Amid Audit Spat

    (Bloomberg) -- Five of China’s largest state-owned companies announced plans to delist from US exchanges as the two countries struggle to come to an agreement allowing American regulators to inspect audits of Chinese businesses.Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThree Days After Vote, R

  • Exclusive-Kazakhstan to start oil sales via Azeri pipeline to bypass Russia

    Kazakhstan is expected to sell some of its crude oil through Azerbaijan's biggest oil pipeline from September, as the nation seeks alternatives to a route Russia threatened to shut, three sources familiar with the matter said. For 20 years, they have been shipped through the CPC pipeline to Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, which provides access to the global market. In July a Russian court threatened to shut the CPC, prompting the Kazakh government and major foreign producers to set up contracts for other outlets as a precaution.

  • Five Chinese Companies Say They Plan to Delist From the New York Stock Exchange

    Five Chinese state-owned companies said they intend to delist their American depositary shares from the New York Stock Exchange, as financial regulators in Beijing and Washington remain at loggerheads over U.S. audit requirements. In separate filings to Hong Kong’s stock exchange Friday, PetroChina , China Petroleum & Chemical , Aluminum Corp. of China , China Life Insurance Co ,  and Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Co said they have notified the NYSE that they plan to voluntarily delist their American depositary shares.

  • 10 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss 10 cheap oil stocks to buy today. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Cheap Oil Stocks to Buy Today. With WTI crude oil prices topping $120 per barrel as recently as mid-June, concerns over rising interest rates and a potential U.S. […]

  • Surprise! Warren Buffett "Owns" All 5 FAANG Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's 13F filings don't tell the full story about the company's holdings.

  • US Politicians are Buying These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks that US politicians are buying, go directly to US Politicians are Buying These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. The global semiconductor industry has been one of the biggest winners of the rising inflation […]

  • Goldman Says Commodity Prices Are 'Irrational'—After Slicing Oil Forecast

    Analysts at Goldman Sachs said commodity markets were behaving irrationally, and warned of "unsustainable prices." Prices and inventories are falling, while demand is beating expectations and supply is disappointing, they said in a note late Thursday. Normally, a combination of higher demand and lower supply would make prices rise. The bank lowered its forecast for Brent prices earlier this week. It now predicts $125 a barrel in three months' time and $120 a barrel in 12 months. Goldman Sachs pr

  • Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico — which imports nearly all of the natural gas it burns — has laid out a somewhat surprising mission: to become one of the world’s top exporters of the fuel, and fast.Most Read from BloombergThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyTrump Calls for Release of Warrant Documents Used in SearchChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya Update

  • China’s SMIC Warns of ‘Rapid Freeze’ as Smartphone Demand Skids

    (Bloomberg) -- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. warned that clients in sectors such as smartphones were freezing orders, underscoring how a downturn in consumer electronics demand is hurting the chip sector.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGarland Seeks to Unseal T

  • If You Invested $1000 in Automatic Data Processing 10 Years Ago, This Is How Much You'd Have Now

    Holding on to popular or trending stocks for the long-term can make your portfolio a winner.

  • Is Unity Software Stock a Buy Now?

    Unity Software's (NYSE: U) stock price surged 10% on Aug. 10 after the video game engine developer posted its second-quarter report. Another 64% came from its Operate Solutions business, which provides additional multiplayer, monetization, and advertising features for developers.

  • Chicken Soup for the Soul is buying Redbox, Ford CEO auctions a one-on-one lunch

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Brian Sozzi break down two other business stories today regarding Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Ford.

  • Sears and creditors reach $175 million deal with Eddie Lampert to settle litigation over allegations of self-dealing

    After four years stuck in bankruptcy limbo, Sears Holdings and its creditors have reached a settlement with former Chief Executive and majority shareholder Eddie Lampert and other investors, clearing the path for the once-storied retailer to execute its bankruptcy plan.

  • Illumina Stock Drops as Gene Sequencer’s Results Fall Short

    The San Diego company slashed its forecast for revenue growth in 2022 to between 4% and 5% from 14% to 16%.

  • Top Penny Stocks for August 2022

    Penny stocks are those which typically trade at $5 per share or less. Most penny stocks represent small companies that likely trade via over-the-counter (OTC) transactions, although some do trade on primary exchanges.

  • Volcon CEO: Off-road EVs with GM components ‘close to being in a sold out position’

    Volcon CEO Jordan Davis joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss earnings, the company's deal with GM to secure EV components, off-road EVs, and the outlook for the EV space.

  • Johnson & Johnson Drops Talcum Powder Globally as Lawsuits Mount

    (Bloomberg) -- Johnson & Johnson said it plans to stop selling its legacy talc-based baby-powder products globally in 2023, a move that comes amid continued legal battles and years after the company discontinued the product in the US and Canada.Most Read from BloombergStriking Drop in Stress Hormone Predicts Long Covid in StudyThe Fed’s Damage to the Housing Market May Last YearsThree Days After Vote, Result Hangs in the Balance: Kenya UpdateChina Has Painted Itself Into a Semiconductor CornerGa