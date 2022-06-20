U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.27
    +0.71 (+0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,840.70
    +0.10 (+0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.02 (-0.08%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0502
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2243
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.1000
    +0.1400 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,024.15
    -94.35 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.04
    -1.89 (-0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,121.81
    +105.56 (+1.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops a Photo Taking Accessory for Hunters (FJK-143)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a better and more respectful way to take a 'selfie' with a harvested trophy animal," said an inventor from Flaxville, Mont. "so I invented the X HAND."
The patent-pending invention eliminates the need for hunters to hold the animal by its head, horns, antlers, etc., making it easier for them to take a "selfie". It results in more respectful and dignified photographs by showing respect for the animal. It also eliminates the need for a hunter to search the surrounding area for an object to use as a prop prior to taking a photo. It's lightweight and portable design makes it convenient and easy to use and.
The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-143, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-a-photo-taking-accessory-for-hunters-fjk-143-301570652.html

SOURCE InventHelp

