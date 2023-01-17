U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Ground Anchor for Freeing Stuck Vehicles (DAL-293)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and efficient means of pulling a stuck vehicle free," said an inventor, from Parker, Texas, "so I invented the BEAR CLAW. My design can be used when no other anchor points are available like a tree or fence post or another vehicle."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides a strong anchor for winching a vehicle free that is stuck in mud, sand, or snow. In doing so, it help gain traction when trying to climb from a snow-filled rut. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates the need to call an expensive tow truck. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-293, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-ground-anchor-for-freeing-stuck-vehicles-dal-293-301721345.html

SOURCE InventHelp

