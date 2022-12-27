U.S. markets close in 4 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,835.72
    -9.10 (-0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,284.17
    +80.24 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,401.54
    -96.33 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,756.69
    -4.24 (-0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.68
    +1.12 (+1.41%)
     

  • Gold

    1,832.00
    +27.80 (+1.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.31
    +0.39 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0654
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8200
    +0.0690 (+1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2025
    -0.0041 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.4020
    +0.5420 (+0.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,784.87
    -47.35 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.56
    -3.12 (-0.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,447.87
    +42.00 (+0.16%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Salon Chair (BRK-2451)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ..."I'm a barber and I needed a portable styling chair that can be used in any location such as a nursing home, hospital or client's home," said an inventor, from Hayneville, Ala., "so I invented the BARBEULEX CHAIR. My design would be easy to transport and it would eliminate the need for clients to travel to the salon."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a portable salon chair for styling hair. In doing so, it enables the barber/stylist to easily administer services outside of a salon. As a result, it increases comfort and convenience and it saves time and effort. The invention features a lightweight and portable design that is easy to use and transport so it is ideal for hairstylists and barbers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Birmingham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-BRK-2451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-salon-chair-brk-2451-301707479.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • CEOs from Elon Musk to Jamie Dimon fought to bring workers back to the office in 2022. Here’s who won—and who lost—the great return-to-office war

    Lizzo concerts and subsidized butlers have been among the perks offered in the push for a return to in-person working this year.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 39% to Buy Right Now

    Industrial technology company Cognex is going through a rough patch, but its long-term prospects remain excellent.

  • Is a 401(k) Worth It Anymore?

    Until the 1980s, most of America used pensions to plan for retirement. These defined-benefit plans offered by employers saved a fund on behalf of their workers and calculated each employee's retirement benefits individually. This put all the responsibility and associated risks … Continue reading → The post Is a 401(k) Worth It? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Shale Oil Powerhouse Sues Its Own Investors After 4,000% Stock Surge

    (Bloomberg) -- One of the biggest landowners in Texas oil country doubled returns to investors in 2022. It’s starting the new year by suing some of them as a dispute over the future direction of the company spills into a Delaware court.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes

  • Bullish Sentiment Is Building Once Again In Oil Markets

    Bullish sentiment is building in oil markets as China eases Covid restrictions, Russia warns of production problems, and a storm devastates the U.S.

  • Analysis-Argentina's Vaca Muerta shale boom is running out of road

    Argentina's booming shale production in Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the United States' Permian Basin, is at risk of running out of road as infrastructure to handle the oil and gas nears capacity, threatening to put the brakes on rapid growth. The government is now racing to build out infrastructure: a major new gas pipeline is set to come online mid next year and there are plans for new export terminals near Buenos Aires. The government is also working on a liquefied natural gas (LNG) law to send to Congress hoping to stimulate investment.

  • Laid Off Tech Workers Quickly Find New Jobs

    Most laid off workers in tech are finding jobs shortly after beginning their search, as employers continue to scoop up workers in a tight labor market.

  • Is Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock a Buy?

    The semiconductor manufacturer's business has been on a tear though its stock price remains depressed.

  • 2 E-Commerce Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    According to the Census Bureau, which tracks retail sales, e-commerce makes up less than 15% of retail sales in the U.S., even after years of double-digit growth. This shows there's still a huge opportunity, and e-commerce is an even smaller percentage of retail sales in international markets. Amazon has dominated the e-commerce sector since its early days and owns roughly 40% of U.S. market share thanks to its first-party business and third-party marketplace.

  • After a Record $3.7 Billion Fine, More Could Be Coming for Wells Fargo. Should Investors Be Worried?

    Wells Fargo just entered into a record settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for past transgressions.

  • Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript November 17, 2022 Macy’s, Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.52, expectations were $0.19. Operator: Good day, and welcome to Macy’s Inc Q3 2022 Earnings Call. Today’s call is being recorded. At this time, I will now turn the call over to Pam Quintiliano. Please go […]

  • 2 Magnificent Growth Stocks the Smartest Investors Are Buying Before the Next Bull Market

    Hedge fund managers with a history of achieving market-beating returns are buying these growth stocks.

  • Redefining the 'corner-office philosophy': Why GM's renovated offices include pool table, game areas, treadmills

    When GM's salaried workforce returns to the office, many will see new spaces that GM spent billions on. GM's factories are getting the same upgrades.

  • Modi’s Building Boom Setting Up India as Global Steel Savior

    (Bloomberg) -- With China’s massive construction sector still in a funk and the US and Europe likely heading into recessions, India has emerged as a savior for flagging global steel demand.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukr

  • Crypto Bankruptcies Chip Away at Customers’ Anonymity

    Bankruptcy courts are weighing if crypto customers’ identities should remain private despite the transparency rules of chapter 11.

  • Wall Street’s Big Banks Score $1 Trillion of Profit in a Decade

    (Bloomberg) -- Malick Diop felt something shifting on Wall Street.Most Read from BloombergSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveChina Reopens Borders to World In Removing Last Covid Zero CurbsSouthwest Air Faces Gridlock With Over 80% of Flights Scrapped or LateIran Compels Jet to Land, Removes Family of Football Icon Ali DaeiRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsHe’d joined Morgan Stanley in the grim days of 2009, when big banks were t

  • How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan

    For many Americans, the prospect of retiring at or near 30 is a thrilling idea. Although it is possible to do, it takes a monumental amount of work and planning to accomplish. According to a 2021 PWC report and data from … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 30: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Russia ready to resume gas supplies to Europe via Yamal-Europe pipeline

    "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday. "For example, the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, which was stopped for political reasons, remains unused." The Yamal-Europe Pipeline usually flows westward, but has been mostly reversed since December of 2021 as Poland turned away from buying from Russia in favour of drawing on stored gas in Germany.

  • Year in Review, Top Stories of 2022 No. 9: Better times for natural gas

    The region’s natural gas and coal industries saw a rebound in 2022 amid the global energy crisis. But a lack of pipelines is hindering the industry’s ability to grow more in Appalachia.

  • Why Roth IRAs Make Sense for Millennials

    Millennials can take advantage of decades of tax-free earnings, and then tax-free withdrawals during retirement, with a Roth IRA.