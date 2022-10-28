U.S. markets close in 19 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Portable Workstation for Dialysis Nurses (MBQ-169)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an experienced dialysis nurse and I thought there could be a portable workstation to provide reliable access to patient data and care information," said an inventor, from Bronx, N.Y., "so I invented the DIALYSIS NURSE BUDDY. My design eliminates the challenge of finding a workstation."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a portable workstation for dialysis nurses. In doing so, it ensures that patient care information and supplies are readily available. As a result, it increases organization and convenience and it eliminates the need to locate an open workstation. The invention features a portable and practical design that is easy to use so it is ideal for hospitals and other healthcare settings.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-169, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-portable-workstation-for-dialysis-nurses-mbq-169-301660171.html

SOURCE InventHelp

