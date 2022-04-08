U.S. markets close in 3 hours 6 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Product to Protect Against Active Shooters (JMC-2381)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a retired police chief and I thought there should be a quick and easy way to secure doors in a school during an active shooter situation," said an inventor, from Moorcraft, Wy., "so I invented the LOCKED-IN. My design eliminates the time and need to locate barricade materials."
The patent-pending invention provides a new security product to protect against active shooters. In doing so, it prevents a shooter from accessing the room or area. As a result, it increases safety and security and it can be adapted for use on most doors. The invention features an adaptable design that is easy to employ so it is ideal for schools, offices and other buildings.
The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JMC-2381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-product-to-protect-against-active-shooters--jmc-2381-301520168.html

SOURCE InventHelp

