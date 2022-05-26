  • S&P 500

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Casino Tables (JKK-135)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there should be a protective barrier between players and dealers at casino tables to help adhere to social distancing guidelines," said an inventor, from Kansas City, Mo., "so I invented the SPACE DIVIDER. My design could make visiting a casino safer and more enjoyable."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides added protection at casino card or gaming tables. In doing so, it helps to reduce the spread of germs and viruses. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind during the COVID-19 pandemic. The invention features a simple and practical design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for casinos. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JKK-135, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-casino-tables-jkk-135-301552142.html

SOURCE InventHelp

