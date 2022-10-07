U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Wheelchairs (JAD-154)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a convenient shade accessory for use with wheelchairs," said an inventor, from Jacksonville, Fla., "so I invented the ALL WEATHER WHEELCHAIR CANOPY COVER. My design ensures that a wheelchair user is protected while traveling on rainy or sunny days."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention protects wheelchair users against bright sunlight and inclement weather. In doing so, it eliminates the need to hold an umbrella. As a result, it helps to keep the user dry and it enhances comfort and convenience. The invention features a durable design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for wheelchair users. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Jacksonville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-JAD-154, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-wheelchairs-jad-154-301643358.html

SOURCE InventHelp

