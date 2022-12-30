U.S. markets close in 3 hours 7 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,821.90
    -27.38 (-0.71%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,025.39
    -195.41 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,392.25
    -85.83 (-0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.49
    -8.76 (-0.50%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.24
    +0.84 (+1.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.40
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    -0.19 (-0.78%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0715
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8860
    +0.0510 (+1.33%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2091
    +0.0041 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.1050
    -1.9250 (-1.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,530.08
    -85.63 (-0.52%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    380.73
    -1.63 (-0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.74
    -60.98 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.83 (+0.00%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Accessory for Outdoor Water Faucets (JMT-198)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a way to protect my outdoor faucet from freezing during cold temperatures," said an inventor, from Gruetli Laager, Tenn., "so I invented the FAUCET COVER HEATER. My design offers effective protection for the exterior plumbing fixture and it eliminates the need to thaw the faucet and water line areas."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an improved way to prevent an outdoor water faucet or spigot from freezing. In doing so, it prevents the cost and hassle associated with a broken or burst fixture due to freezing conditions. As a result, it increases safety and convenience and it would not require any alterations to the faucet. The invention features a practical design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-JMT-198, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-accessory-for-outdoor-water-faucets-jmt-198-301708757.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • The 5 Best Deals at Home Depot Right Now

    To that end, right now Home Depot has some excellent deals on tools to help you maintain your home and make it more comfortable for you and your family. Space heaters let you heat one room at a time to a comfortable temperature, while keeping your whole-house heating system set lower, saving you money on those winter utility bills.

  • 7 House Items Buyers Almost Always Regret

    The homebuying process is long, stressful, complicated, frustrating and expensive. Filling a new house up with stuff is supposed to be the fun part, but from kitchen appliances and home furnishings to...

  • 6 Appliances To Turn Off This Winter To Avoid Higher Bills

    Electricity prices have jumped in recent months as inflation endures. Though we always see a spike in costs during the winter due to increased usage of select appliances, this winter could usher in...

  • Deadly rash of house fires in Ohio: 'We know that so many of these fires are preventable.'

    State fire officials are urging residents to follow these fire prevention tips after Ohio recorded its deadliest Christmas weekend for fires ever.

  • Dreading Christmas-tree storage? The solution's in the bag — and on sale — for $11 (but only for today)

    Big, sturdy and waterproof, here's the sane way to send your holiday centerpiece to bed.

  • Be more water-conscious at home with these easy steps

    With water conservation in mind, using water filtration systems, fixing leaky faucets and using safe cleaning products.

  • China's Reopening Could be Huge for Oil: Babin

    Oil has been gaining on hopes that China will reopen its economy fully after easing Covid restrictions. But Rebecca Babin of CIBC Private Wealth Group, says risks remain. She's on "Bloomberg Markets." Follow Bloomberg for business news & analysis, up-to-the-minute market data, features, profiles and more: http://www.bloomberg.com Connect with us on... Twitter: https://twitter.com/business Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/bloombergbusiness/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/quicktake/?hl=en

  • Italian Parliament Approves 26% Crypto-Gains Tax in 2023 Budget

    Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's new bill also includes an incentive for those declaring crypto for tax purposes.

  • Avoiding the 3 Pitfalls of 'Buy & Hold' Investing

    Contrary to what many believe, 'buy & hold' investing is not obsolete. In fact, this strategy is as relevant today as ever, but there are several traps that need to be avoided. Sheraz Mian can guide you through the dangers and on to success.

  • Mango Markets Exploiter Faces Fraud Charges, Filing Reveals

    Court documents reveal Avraham Eisenberg, the crypto investor whose “highly profitable trading strategy” drained decentralized finance (DeFi) trading platform Mango Markets of crypto worth $110 million, was arrested Monday in Puerto Rico. "The Hash" panel discusses the details.

  • Lithium Miner Sees 25% Price Drop in Boon for EV Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- Lithium’s going to get less expensive in 2023, according to a Chinese supplier of the battery metal, potentially offering some relief to electric-vehicle makers squeezed by soaring costs.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidBritain’s Youngest Workers Are Too Sick to WorkOne of World’s Most Crowded Cities Gets First Mass-Transit RailWall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market CollapseItaly Says Covid Cases on China Arrivals Ar

  • Intel Stock Today: Can This Short Straddle In Options Trading Make A $197 Profit?

    To work out the break-even price of the trade, take the strike price of 26, plus and minus the total premium received of $1.97.

  • Goldman Sachs CEO says job cuts to come as soon as January

    Goldman Sachs is preparing to trim its workforce in the coming weeks, Chief Executive Officer David Solomon told staff in a year-end audio message.

  • 3Commas CEO Says API Key Leak Was Not an Inside Job

    An anonymous Twitter user has obtained and published around 100,000 API keys belonging to users of the crypto trading service 3Commas. 3Commas CEO Yuriy Sorokin tweeted in part, "proof of an inside job was not found." "The Hash" panel discusses the leak and the implications for online privacy and security.

  • Stock Market Closes Lower; Nasdaq Losses Deepen On Falling Home Sales, Energy Prices

    Stock market falls in late trading as home sales drop. Oil and natural gas stocks fall on sliding gas prices.

  • Wall Street’s Top Stars Got Blindsided by 2022 Market Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Marko Kolanovic and John Stoltzfus, two of the loudest stock bulls on all of Wall Street, were convinced of one thing at the outset of 2022: The Federal Reserve would go slow, very slow, with its plan to lift interest rates. Nevermind that inflation had already soared to its highest level in four decades. The rate increases, they said, would come in increments so small that financial markets would barely feel them.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Fl

  • U.S. sues AmerisourceBergen, says distributor helped ignite opioid epidemic

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Thursday filed a lawsuit accusing AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the nation's largest drug distributors, of helping ignite the nation's deadly opioid epidemic by failing to report hundreds of thousands of suspicious orders of prescription painkillers. In a complaint filed in Philadelphia federal court, the Department of Justice said AmerisourceBergen and two units had repeatedly violated their legal obligation to address suspicious customer orders, or alert the federal Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) to red flags of suspicious behavior.

  • Three Marketing Tips for SMB Apparel Retailers

    Chris Muller, vice president of Money Under 30, shares marketing strategies for the new year.

  • Chinese Bilibili Stock Shows Rising Relative Strength

    Bilibili ADR shows rising price performance, earning an upgrade to its IBD Relative Strength Rating from 70 to 84.

  • FTX Customers Want Identities Redacted From Bankruptcy Filings

    A group of FTX’s international customers asked for a court order shielding their names from the public, spotlighting a privacy issue that has divided bankruptcy courts in other crypto-related cases.