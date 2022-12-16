U.S. markets close in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,836.51
    -59.24 (-1.52%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,739.93
    -462.29 (-1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,670.64
    -139.89 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,749.83
    -24.78 (-1.40%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.51
    -1.60 (-2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,801.40
    +13.60 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    23.35
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0620
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4660
    +0.0160 (+0.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2185
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3540
    -1.3860 (-1.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,822.13
    -575.73 (-3.31%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    388.60
    -16.87 (-4.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,332.12
    -94.05 (-1.27%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,527.12
    -524.58 (-1.87%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Arm Accessory for Drivers (DAL-280)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create an accessory to protect a driver's left arm against bright sunlight," said an inventor, from Dallas, Texas, "so I invented the REFLECTA SLEEVE. My design would spare the driver painful burns and discomfort, especially on longer trips."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention protects the arm against bright sunlight while traveling in a vehicle. In doing so, it prevents irritation and painful burns. As a result, it increases comfort and safety. The invention features an adjustable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for drivers and passengers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-DAL-280, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-arm-accessory-for-drivers-dal-280-301694204.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories