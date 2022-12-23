U.S. markets close in 3 hours 29 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,839.87
    +17.48 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,191.88
    +164.39 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,483.64
    +7.52 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,755.30
    +1.22 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +2.49 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.20
    +13.90 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    24.01
    +0.39 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0628
    +0.0024 (+0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7400
    +0.0710 (+1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    +0.0027 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8080
    +0.4560 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,852.02
    +212.97 (+1.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.60
    -0.34 (-0.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Barrier System for Homes & Buildings (TLS-259)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a whole-house barrier system to protect a home or commercial building from flooding, hurricanes, social conflict and theft," said an inventor, from Panama City, Fla., "so I invented the Home Protection System. My design enables you to quickly activate the protective system if needed, and it could also increase privacy."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect a premise against extreme weather, natural disasters, social conflict, or other unknown hazards. In doing so, it increases safety, security and privacy. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a durable design that is easy to operate and monitor so it is ideal for residential and commercial buildings. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tallahassee sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-TLS-259, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-barrier-system-for-homes--buildings-tls-259-301707436.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Recommended Stories

  • MingZhu To Deploy 700 Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles By The End Of 2023 in Agreement With Dongfeng Liuzhou And Guoqing New Energy Technology

    By Faith Ashmore, Benzinga

  • Winter Storm Walloping the US Threatens to Disrupt LNG Exports

    (Bloomberg) -- A winter storm battering huge swaths of the US threatens to temporarily disrupt exports of liquefied natural gas from the Gulf Coast, exacerbating the global fuel crunch.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsSBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That M

  • 3 Coal Stocks That Have Gained More Than 150% This Year

    Coal stocks like Peabody Energy (BTU), CONSOL Energy (CEIX) and Hallador Energy (HNRG) have outperformed their industry in the year-to-date period and are benefiting from strong demand.

  • Airlines Cancel Thousands of Flights Ahead of Holiday Weekend as Weather Bites

    Airlines have already canceled more than 150 flights within, into or out of the U.S. on Saturday, according to data from flight tracker FlightAware.com. Airlines including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, JetBlue Airways, and Southwest Airlines were waiving change fees for passengers who needed to rebook their flights because of the weather. United had canceled 146 flights, Delta had canceled 130, and American had canceled 199 flights early Friday morning, according to FlightAware.

  • Fortescue Says ‘Green Methane’ May Solve Hydrogen Export Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Fortescue Future Industries, one of the leading proponents of hydrogen, is exploring a more efficient way to ship the zero-emissions fuel overseas by using “green methane.” Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsI’ve Seen Trump’s Tax Returns and Now You Can, TooBankman-Fried Associates Flip as FTX Founder Arrives in NYCMusk Lashes Out at Unhappy Investor as Tes

  • 5 things NOT to do at home during the Arctic freeze

    Forecasters predict an onslaught of heavy snow, ice, flooding and powerful winds from Thursday to Saturday in a broad swath of the country, from the Plains and Midwest to the East Coast. A surge of Arctic air will follow. The Christmas weekend could be the coldest in decades.

  • Germany Revives Coal as Energy Security Trumps Climate Goals

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to boost its reliance on coal as it battles an unprecedented energy crisis — even at the expense of its ambitious climate goals. Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsSBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That MuchBankman-Fried Released

  • A look at snow totals from major winter storm

    A look at snow totals from major winter storm

  • Carbon monoxide leak sickens 7 at popular Colorado resort, officials say

    None had life-threatening illnesses, but one person went to the hospital, fire officials said.

  • Winter Storm Knocks Out Power in 24 US States, Upends Travel

    (Bloomberg) -- An enormous winter storm is battering a vast swath of the US, knocking out power to more than 1 million homes and businesses, grounding thousands of flights, coating roads with ice and dashing hopes for delivery of last-minute holiday gifts.Most Read from BloombergChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DayChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayDonald Trump’s Taxes Reveal Big Losses: What We Learned So Far, in ChartsSBF’s $250 Million

  • Santa Claus takes dive among fish in Florida Keys

    STORY: Propelled by an undersea scooter, the jolly St. Nick delivered a bit of cheer Thursday to the marine inhabitants in the sanctuary off Key West, Florida.The event’s purpose is to offer underwater holiday photo opportunities and help promote awareness of an annual fundraiser for a local children’s charity, Kids in Special Situations.During Santa’s subsea excursion near an area aptly named Pleasure Reef, Santa encountered schools of fish and other marine life that seemed quite comfortable with the very merry crew throughout the dive.For over 30 years the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary has protected the continental United States' only living coral barrier reef and the waters surrounding the Florida Keys island chain.

  • Should you start your car and warm it up in cold weather? Here's why you don't.

    With conditions below freezing in Nashville, here's why you should not warm up your car and other ways to prepare for winter weather.

  • Winter storm travel time-lapse, Milwaukee to Waukesha

    FOX6 News time-lapse of travel conditions from Milwaukee to Waukesha during Thursday afternoon's winter storm.

  • How do water towers work? Here's the answer and why it's so important

    The cycle of filling and emptying municipal water towers repeats daily, keeping the water in the towers fresh.

  • Christmas week blizzard slamming Great Lakes region

    A dangerous blizzard, followed by an intense arctic blast is spreading across the country and bringing with it life-threatening conditions and thousands of travel delays and cancellations.

  • Winter storm: Economic impact will 'likely be in the billions,' meteorologist warns

    A winter bomb cyclone replete with heavy snowfall, sharp temperature drops, and high winds will come with significant costs, and the timing could not be worse as millions of Americans hit the road for holiday travel.

  • Thousands without power as wind, rain rips through Worcester County

    A wind advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Temperatures will plunge tonight.

  • Weather: Snow, Wind, Bitter Cold

    Weather: Snow, Wind, Bitter Cold

  • Snow making travel difficult in some parts of south-central Pennsylvania

    There are some problems on the roads Thursday morning in south-central Pennsylvania as winter weather moves through the area.

  • Gates-Backed Venture Plans to Build $760 Million Battery Plant

    (Bloomberg) -- Form Energy Inc., an energy-storage company backed by Bill Gates’s Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is planning a $760 million factory in West Virginia, the latest plant announced in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s landmark climate law.Most Read from BloombergChina Estimates Covid Surge Is Infecting 37 Million People a DayChina Is Likely Seeing 1 Million Covid Cases, 5,000 Deaths a DaySBF’s $250 Million Bail Is One of the Largest in US History. It Doesn’t Mean He Has That Much