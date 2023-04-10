PITTSBURGH, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Food, toothpaste, and other things getting in my beard is a constant issue," said an inventor from Rock Hill, SC "so I invented the P.O.B.A. My design fulfills the need for a means of preventing food and foreign objects from collection inside beard hair."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides a wearable apron for the user to wear while eating, brushing their teeth, or other oral tasks. Fulfilling the need for a covering to protect one's beard. This design offers the user a clean and effective way to maintain beard appearance.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte, NC sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. CNC-909, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-new-protective-beard-cover-cnc-909-301792186.html

SOURCE InventHelp