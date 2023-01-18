U.S. markets close in 3 hours 47 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Foods Outdoors (FED-2443)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I do a lot of entertaining and wanted a way to protect food from bugs and the elements," said an inventor, from Stanwood, Wash., "so I invented PICNIC TRAYS. My design would be welcomed by individuals who enjoy barbecuing, picnicking, parties, and other outdoor activities."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to protect foods from insects while eating outdoors. In doing so, it offers a viable alternative to traditional methods of covering foods. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions and it can be used in the backyard, at a picnic, while camping, etc. The invention features a portable and lightweight design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households, restaurants, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Seattle sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-FED-2443, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-cover-for-foods-outdoors-fed-2443-301721372.html

SOURCE InventHelp

