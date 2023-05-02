InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Cover for Toilet Seats (NPL-448)

PITTSBURGH, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a new toilet seat cover to protect users from germs, urine, bacteria, viruses, and possible infections when traveling or using public restrooms," said an inventor, from Arcadia, Fla., "so I invented the TOILET SLEEVE. My design would provide a more hygienic alternative to using traditional toilet seat covers."

The invention provides a new type of protective cover for toilet seats. In doing so, it protects against germs, bacteria, and moisture that may collect on the toilet seat. As a result, it increases sanitary conditions, safety and comfort. It also prevents the cover from shifting during use. The invention features a disposable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Naples sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 21-NPL-448, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

