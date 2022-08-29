U.S. markets close in 3 hours 32 minutes

InventHelp Inventor Develops Protective Covering for Windshields & Wipers (ALL-2104)

·1 min read

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a way to protect a parked vehicle's windshield and wipers from winter precipitation," said an inventor, from Atlanta, Ga., "so I invented the AUTO HOODIE. My design ensures that the windshield and wipers remain clear and protected during winter weather."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)
InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp)

The invention provides an improved protective covering for vehicle windshields and wipers. In doing so, it helps to prevent the accumulation of snow and ice. As a result, it eliminates the need to brush or scrape snow/ice. It also can be used to prevent debris from entering the hood/engine area. The invention features a secure design that is easy to attach and use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-ALL-2104, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-protective-covering-for-windshields--wipers-all-2104-301613486.html

SOURCE InventHelp

